Donald Trump Reveals How Long Iran War Could Continue – Experts Raise Caution

President Donald Trump has sparked concern among experts after sharing an update on the war with Iran. Apparently, the conflict with Iran could span four weeks, sparking responses from many experts.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Trump shared the deadline for the US-Israel conflict against Iran. He said, “It’s always been a four-week process… As strong as it is, it’s a big country.” Trump repeated, “It’ll take four weeks or less.”

This particular timeline has been often mentioned across multiple outlets. Trump’s deadline comes after the first deaths of the U.S. military troops were reported. He shared the news of their tragic deaths in a video on Truth Social. The video was later reposted on X.

🚨🚨President Trump addresses the nation on Iran Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post of Video 04:06M EST 03.01.26 pic.twitter.com/A63HbzDbgD — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 1, 2026

The president revealed that he plans on “avenging” their deaths. He urged the Iranian Revolutionary Guard to stand down or surrender. In return, they would receive full immunity or face “certain death.”

Trump’s comments amid the US-Israel military strikes against Iran have sparked widespread concern. As a result of his comments, many experts have spoken out. They listed the possible outcomes of his proposed four-week operation.

Experts appeared to doubt the four-week timeline. They pointed to Iran’s size as one key reason. The complexity of the conflict was another. This is also something Trump personally acknowledged during his address on Truth Social.

Atlantic Council cited multiple experts. They shared their thoughts on Trump’s four-week plan. Nate Swanson is Iran’s former Director of the National Security Council. He commented on why Iran’s size poses a problem for Trump.

What happens in Iran doesn’t stay in Iran. Atlantic Council experts examine how the US war with Iran is playing out around the Middle East. THREAD 🧵 https://t.co/v1dwDtK1xX — Atlantic Council (@AtlanticCouncil) March 2, 2026

Swanson mentioned the risk involved in going against a country with a population of 93 million. Iran also has a 2,500-year history. Iran can also strike back with greater force. That makes it a serious threat.

Another expert cited by the council raised a separate concern. He said the lack of an endgame on Trump’s side poses a bigger risk. Danny Citrinowicz is a former Israeli Defense Intelligence officer. He spoke about Trump’s timeline. He also warned of the risk of not getting the desired result.

The expert said, “The greatest danger may be a prolonged campaign that fails to produce dramatic internal change in Iran.” Citrinowicz added that the lack of an endgame can result in an “open-ended conflict with no visible conclusion.”

Concerns have also been raised beyond policy experts.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres: “Military action carries the risk of igniting a chain of events that no one can control in the most volatile region of the world” pic.twitter.com/3BouNLT4N2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2026

The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, called for a full stop to fighting. He also urged all sides to stand down. The UN Secretary General explained, “Failing to do so risks a wider regional conflict with grave consequences for civilians and regional stability.”

Trump has indicated he does not plan to back down because he’s laser-focused on avenging the deaths of the three American troops who were reportedly killed in action. The POTUS also expressed his resolve to curb terrorism in Iran. His goal is to stop Iran from carrying out attacks against other countries.

The U.S. continues to say it hopes the conflict will end within four weeks. The goal is to finally bring stability to the region. But, considering the experts’ points, it’s still a very big challenge and a risk. The question remains: Can Trump truly resolve the conflict with Iran in four weeks? Or will this turn into something serious?