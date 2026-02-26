Trump Called Out Over “Big Lies” After Claiming Iran Is Developing Missiles to Strike the U.S.

During his State of the Union address, US President Donald Trump laid a possible ground for attacking Iran. Trump claimed that Iran was developing missiles that could potentially attack the US in the near future.

Talking about the same, Trump said, “They’ve already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and our bases overseas, and they’re working to build missiles that will soon reach the United States of America.”

However, there has been no such warning from the US Intelligence or military, as a report by the Defense Intelligence Agency released last year mentioned, Iran “has space launch vehicles it could use to develop a militarily-viable ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) by 2035 should Tehran decide to pursue the capability.”

In his speech, Trump did not clarify whether there was a new report that confirmed Iran was developing an ICBM to attack America.

When Secretary of State Marco Rubio was asked regarding Iran’s capabilities of building an ICBM, he said, “won’t speculate as to how far away they are, but they are certainly trying to achieve — and this is not new — they’re trying to achieve intercontinental ballistic missiles.”

The Coming Iran Strike: America’s Gamble in the Persian Gulf In his State of the Union address, US President Donald Trump lashed out at Tehran’s “sinister” nuclear ambitions. The bellicose language stands in contrast to the long and complex relationship between Washington and… pic.twitter.com/pdQTN4e4iz — theGeopolity (@TGeopolity) February 26, 2026

Rubio further added, “For example, you’ve seen them try to launch satellites into space. You’ve seen them … increasing the range of the missiles they have now, and clearly they are headed in the pathway to one day being able to develop weapons that could reach the continental U.S.”

According to Al Jazeera, Trump brought up his claim of obliterating Iran’s nuclear base last year, something that experts denied to have happened. However, he reclaimed the same assertion and said, “We wiped it out and they want to start all over again. And they’re at this moment again pursuing their sinister ambitions.”

The president then added, “We are in negotiations with them. They want to make a deal, but we haven’t heard those secret words: ‘We will never have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump’s speech made it clear that there were possibilities of the US launching attacks on Iran as he further added, he wanted “to solve this problem through diplomacy, but one thing is certain: I will never allow the world’s number one sponsor of terror, which they are by far, to have a nuclear weapon. Can’t let that happen.”

The president also blamed Iran for the roadside bombings that killed US civilians and service members.

Professional liars are good at creating the ‘illusion of truth.’ “Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth”, is a law of propaganda coined by Nazi Joseph Goebbels. This is now systematically used by the U.S. administration and the war profiteers encircling it,… — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) February 25, 2026

Iran has, however, consistently mentioned that their nuclear program is for civilians. Moreover, neither the UN’s nuclear watchdogs nor the US intelligence had found any proof of Iran developing nuclear weapons last year.

Despite such lack of proof, Trump’s comments naturally drew a strong response from Iran. Taking to X, spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baghaei posted, “Professional liars are good at creating the ‘illusion of truth’. Whatever they’re alleging in regards to Iran’s nuclear program, Iran’s ballistic missiles, and the number of casualties during January’s unrest is simply the repetition of ‘big lies’.

With Trump’s aggressive verbal attack on Iran and America’s history of bombing the country, it would be interesting to see how the leaders of these two nations handle the matter, going forward.