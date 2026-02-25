As Trump Raged at SOTU Address, Democrats Claimed Three Key Election Victories

Democrats secured three important victories in state legislative elections on Tuesday night while President Donald Trump gave his State of the Union address to Congress.

The wins in Maine and Pennsylvania occurred during Trump’s lengthy speech that focused on economic and policy achievements. His address featured sharp disagreements on the House floor.

According to a press release from the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, in Pennsylvania, Ana Tiburcio and Jennifer Mazzocco won special elections for the state House of Representatives, allowing Democrats to keep their narrow one-seat majority. Tiburcio won in District 22 in Lehigh County, while Mazzocco won in District 42 in Allegheny County, according to local results.

In Maine, Scott Harriman won the special election for House District 94, ensuring that seat remains with the Democrats. Harriman, a Lewiston city councilor, defeated Republican Janet Beaudoin in the race for the Western Maine district, according to live election results.

“Another Tuesday, another round of wins for state legislative Democrats,” DLCC President Heather Williams said in the statement. “Every special election is an opportunity to build power and put Republicans on the back foot heading into the midterms.”

The wins in Maine and Pennsylvania continue a trend of Democratic success in recent special elections. Democrats have flipped several state legislative seats previously held by Republicans, increasing their presence in state legislatures across the country.

Democrats Ana Tiburcio and Jennifer Mazzocco just won their elections to represent the Pennsylvania House.

During his second official State of the Union since returning to the White House, Trump emphasized economic growth and foreign policy successes. His address, which lasted about 108 minutes, was the longest in U.S. history. The president praised tariff policies, noted low gasoline prices and energy independence, and spoke about immigration and voting regulations.

The speech sparked partisan responses in the chamber. Democratic lawmakers shouted at the president during parts of his speech, and some members held brief protests as Trump discussed social policy and immigration enforcement.

House Republicans defended the address. Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., called the speech strong and said it allowed the president to highlight his achievements ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Democratic leaders and supporters of the special election candidates viewed the three wins as proof of widespread voter dissatisfaction with Republican leadership and Trump’s agenda. “The split screen tonight couldn’t be clearer,” Williams said, referring to the election night results and the live address in Washington.

The Pennsylvania wins maintain the Democrats’ 102-98 majority in the state House and ensure alignment with Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro, who congratulated Tiburcio and Mazzocco on social media.

The Maine win keeps the balance in a closely divided House where Democrats have a slight edge, which helps them advance their legislative goals at the state level.

Political analysts note that state legislative races, though often overlooked, can reflect voter sentiment ahead of federal midterm elections scheduled for November. Both parties will likely examine the special election results as signs of grassroots support and strategy success in competitive districts.

Trump’s address occurred during discussions about the national economy, immigration policy, and the country’s political direction. Polling indicates mixed public responses, with party supporters largely divided along party lines.

Democratic wins in Maine and Pennsylvania, along with recent victories in other special elections, suggest the party continues to gain momentum in state legislative races, even as Republicans work to maintain or grow their majorities during the midterm cycle.