Did Barron Trump Inherit Bone Spurs? The Viral Claim, Fact-Checked

When you’re the son of the president, even a fake headline can become a talking point. That’s what happened when social media users started claiming that Barron Trump had hereditary bone spurs. It is the same condition his father, Donald Trump, cited in a letter from a podiatrist, Dr. Larry Braunstein, to help him avoid the Vietnam War draft back in 1968.

The post circulated on X (formerly Twitter) and featured a morphed screenshot from “Fox Mews.” The headline was: “Trump distraught as Barron diagnosed with hereditary bone spurs.” Despite millions of views, there was no evidence that it’s true.

Bone spurs (also known as osteophytes) are bony growths that form along the edges of bones. According to the Mayo Clinic, they usually develop in the joints and are linked to osteoarthritis. Most people only know they have them when they get an X-ray.

So, they are not a hereditary condition and are tied to joint wear and tear.

New York Times: Daughters of foot doctor say he diagnosed Trump with bone spurs to help him avoid Vietnam War as ‘favor’ to Fred Trump https://t.co/x5oT9Gztwu pic.twitter.com/zpa2gS4o1c — CNN (@CNN) December 26, 2018

The Barron rumor gained traction because of its direct connection to his father. As we previously reported, Donald Trump received a medical deferment during the Vietnam War after being diagnosed with bone spurs in his heels. A New York Times investigation revealed that Dr. Braunstein’s medical letter was a “small favor” for Fred Trump, Donald’s father.

That history made “hereditary bone spurs” an irresistible social media topic.

Plus, as geopolitical tensions are much higher of late, the internet is wondering about military drafts, though the U.S. not had one since 1973. Thus, the rumor spread as some critics called the timing suspicious. However, no one had any proof.

Barron Trump largely keeps a low public profile. His mother, Melania Trump, deliberately limits his exposure to the media, but that vacuum has often been filled by online conjecture such as this one.

Years ago, Rosie O’Donnell questioned whether Barron might be autistic. In her memoir Melania, the first lady wrote that she was appalled by what she sees as cruelty toward her son and that O’Donnell’s speculation led to bullying.

There’s something wrong with that boy. Unfortunately, Barron never had a chance. pic.twitter.com/prKepucN4C — 𝕐𝕠𝕦 𝕔𝕒𝕟 𝕔𝕒𝕝𝕝 𝕞𝕖 𝔸l 🌐 𝕏 (@ShitzN_Giggles) September 14, 2024

The only confirmed public health update involving Barron was in October 2020, when he tested positive for COVID-19. Melania Trump disclosed the diagnosis as she noted that he experienced no serious symptoms and later tested negative.

And as of now, there is no credible evidence that Barron Trump has bone spurs.