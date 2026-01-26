Out of all Donald Trump’s children, Barron Trump is perhaps the one who makes the fewest public appearances, largely due to rules put in place by his mother, Melania Trump. This effort to limit public engagement has fueled the rumor mill, with claims that the 19-year-old is suffering from a condition called bone spurs.

In 2025, an X user shared a screenshot from “Fox Mews,” which claimed, “TRUMP DISTRAUGHT AS SON BARRON DIAGNOSED WITH HEREDITARY BONE SPURS.” It was later confirmed that the image had been morphed, fooling the internet into believing the teenager was suffering from the health condition.

Social media erupted into laughter as many believed the claim was a hoax aimed at dodging a potential draft. One X user wrote, “They are prepping Barron with Medical conditions so he doesn’t get drafted into the Jew war.”

Another X user wrote, “How weird this happens right before Trump starts taking actions that will lead to a draft!!!” Others criticized the rumor, with one writing, “Why do you people just lie and pretend it’s a joke. It’s weirdo behavior.” Another chimed in, “When you start ragging on the kids, that’s when we know you have no morals whatsoever.” Another user wrote, “Mews? Whit? Your ai work s***s.”

Bone spurs cause abnormal bone growth, commonly affecting areas such as the heel and the spine. The rumor appeared more believable to some because it had previously been reported that President Trump suffered from the same condition. In a separate report, The New York Times noted that Dr. Larry Braunstein, a podiatrist, issued a medical letter stating that Donald Trump had bone spurs, which allowed him to avoid being drafted into the Vietnam War.

Unfortunately, Braunstein passed away in 2007, but his daughter, Elysa Braunstein, confirmed that he did as a “small favor” that got him “access” to Fred Trump. She said,

“If there was anything wrong in the building, my dad would call and (Fred) Trump would take care of it immediately.”

Hence, in 1968, Donald Trump was ‘diagnosed’ with bone spurs in his heels at the young age of 22. In a separate report from The New York Times, he made a claim of receiving a “strong letter” for his heels to submit to the draft officials. But he excused himself, as he could not recall the name of the medical professional.

As for Barron Trump, this was not the first time he was pulled into the public crosshairs. As per CBS News, Rosie O’Donnell had made a tweet wondering if the teenager was autistic. She wrote,

“Barron Trump Autistic? If so — what an amazing opportunity to bring attention to the AUTISM epidemic.”

The insensitive comments from the TV personality led to people lambasting her and how she made a fiasco because of her hostile nature towards Barron Trump’s father. But she reassured the public that the “autism subject” had nothing to do with Donald Trump. Later, Melania Trump confirmed in her memoir, Melania, that her son does not have autism.