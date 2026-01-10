Forget Barron Trump, This Young Prince Is Winning the Internet With His Height

Barron Trump, the only son of U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, maintains a rather low profile. While not many details are known about his personal life, one of his most striking features is his height, which appears to be somewhere between 6’7″ to 6’9″.

The teenager is notably tall for his age, and whenever he makes a public appearance, his height becomes an inevitable topic of conversation. Unlike his father, who has claimed to be taller than he appears in photos with other people alongside people of similar reported height, Barron is genuinely tall and has been gifted with a height comparable to that of many NBA players.

However, besides Barron, another teen is making headlines for his height, and he belongs to the Royal family of England. James, Earl of Wessex, turned 18 on December 17, 2025, and judging from his pictures with his family members, it seems that he is somewhere around 6’3″. While that is noticeably shorter than Barron, the height is still towering in terms of a teenager.

James, Earl of Wessex… and his father Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/iwQs2icd38 — 🎩Laird of the Manor🎩 (@LairdOfTheManor) December 18, 2025

James is the son of Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, who is the youngest brother of King Charles III. After turning 18, James is now gradually embracing the spotlight that inevitably comes with being a member of the Royal family. He joined his family for Easter Sunday church service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in April 2025, and people who were present were naturally taken aback by his height.

Netizens were also quick to take notice of James and how his height can be one common factor between him and Barron Trump. One user commented under one of Jame’s pictures on X, “Wow, Look at James towering!! Reminds me of Baron Trump.” Another one kept it simple, saying, “He’s so tall.” A third user added, “All I can say is I want to trim and comb that child’s hair but I’d need a step ladder to do it. When did he get so TALL?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA Memes (@nbamemes_official)

Another user chimed in, “Handsome young man!! Got those tall Prince Philip genes!” Another one had a question, “Wow he’s taller than Prince Edward. Is he as tall, or taller, than The Prince of Wales?” It should be noted here that Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, is 6 feet tall, which makes him one of the taller members of the Royal family, as The List reported. James’ height appears to be closer to his cousins, Prince William, who is 6’3″, and Prince Harry, who is 6’2″.

A huge section of the comments under James’ picture talked about his height and how handsome he looked. While his comparison to Barron Trump is quite justified, given the proximity of their age and their growth spurt, Barron still takes the crown of the taller teenager who appears to be towering over everybody in any picture that he features in.