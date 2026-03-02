News

Netizens Demand Barron Trump Join The War, But He Will Be Exempted For This Bizarre Reason

Published on: March 2, 2026 at 7:59 AM ET

Netizens suggest Barron Trump should be sent to war.

Barron Trump has largely stayed out of the public spotlight
Barron Trump can avoid enlisting in the military | Image via YouTube/ABC News

The world is going through an uncertain time, where the threat of a third world war feels very real. Donald Trump started a military operation against Iran with Israel, which resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Wars inevitably involve human casualties, and this time as well, it can cause heavy casualties among military personnel. In such a scenario, many on the internet are asking why Trump does not send his own son to the battlefield.

Barron Trump, the president’s youngest son, is 19 years old and is very much eligible for the draft. Hence, some are turning to X to protest against the war and suggest that Trump send Barron to fight as well.

Over the weekend, netizens used the hashtag #SendBarron to voice their thoughts. One wrote, “At least someone from the Trump family should demonstrate how patriotic they are by serving instead of grifting.”

Another posted “#SendBarron. Would certainly send a message of solidarity with our troops, and gratitude for the sacrifices they make every day.”

Though people want the teenager to go fight for his country, a medical rule might not let that happen, even if he wants to.

Barron is a tall man, towering at almost 6ft 9, making him taller than both his parents. At that height, he might not be allowed in the military because he would run a risk of sabotaging the operation altogether.

According to a report, the height limit for the US Army is usually 6ft 8, as anything more than that can make one too noticeable, making them a walking target. Plus, soldiers need to fit themselves in tight spaces, such as tanks, aircraft, etc. Hence, Barron will not be a good pick for the war.

This kind of response comes after polls suggest a major chunk of the population is not very sure about this operation in Iran. The Reuters Ipsos poll revealed that only 27% approve of the war, 43% do not, while 29% are undecided.

On top of that, 42% Republicans are more likely to condemn the war if it causes significant American deaths.

Till now, according to NBC News, three service members have already lost their lives, while many have been injured. Plus, Trump has warned that there can be more deaths in the future.

Kamala Harris took to X to slam Trump for dragging the country to war. She wrote, “Donald Trump is dragging the United States into a war the American people do not want. Let me be clear: I am opposed to a regime-change war in Iran, and our troops are being put in harm’s way for the sake of Trump’s war of choice.”

