Polls Reveal How Americans Really Feel About Trump’s Strikes on Iran

Military operations against Iran have begun, and the political landscape is changing at an alarming pace. Though many are celebrating this joint operation by the US and Israel, polls paint a different picture.

Shortly after the military operations began, the Reuters Ipsos poll was conducted on Saturday, which ended on Sunday. The poll found that 27% approved of the military action, while 43% did not. 29% remained undecided on the matter.

Even when it came to Donald Trump’s own party supporters, the results were not entirely one-sided. Among Republicans, 55% supported the war, compared with 7% of Democrats.

When the question shifted to Trump’s use of military force and his willingness to deploy troops, the results were surprising. 56% believe it is too much, 35% said it was appropriate, and 5% think it is not enough.

Again, when it came to the Republicans, 23% agreed that Trump is too pro-war, 73% said it was appropriate, and 3% believed he is not doing enough. On the Democratic side, 87% said they believe Trump is inclined toward military action, 7% agreed it is perfect, and 6% thought it is not enough.

Even though many Republicans support Trump’s decision, the poll found 42% might reconsider their support if American lives are sacrificed in the process. So far, three service members have already lost their lives, with five seriously wounded, according to NBC News.

Trump’s political critics have vehemently condemned his attack on Iran. Kamala Harris took to X, accusing the president of dragging the country into a war that the citizens did not agree to.

She wrote, “Donald Trump is dragging the United States into a war the American people do not want. Let me be clear: I am opposed to a regime-change war in Iran, and our troops are being put in harm’s way for the sake of Trump’s war of choice.”

This was just the caption, as she also provided a lengthy two-page statement. Here, she again accused Trump of lying about destroying Iran’s nuclear power last year. She also pointed out how Trump has already warned of more casualties.

Finally, she concluded with, “There can be no equivocation in our opposition to Donald Trump’s war of choice, and Congress must use all available power to prevent him from further committing us to this conflict. Our troops, our allies, and the American people deserve nothing less.”

In the comments section, many expressed support for the operation, but things will only get clear once the total number of casualties becomes known.