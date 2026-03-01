Kamala Harris Condemns Trump’s Strike on Iran, Says She Is Against “Regime Change War”

Hours after President Donald Trump announced that the US and Israel had launched a “major combat operation” against Iran, former Vice President Kamala Harris took to X (formerly Twitter) to condemn the US-Israel joint airstrike in a lengthy statement.

Harris accused Trump of dragging the US into a war that the “American people do not want.” She pointed out how the President is putting US troops in harm’s way because of his “choice of war” and stated she is “opposed to a regime-change war in Iran.”

“This is a dangerous and unnecessary gamble with American lives that also jeopardizes stability in the region and our standing in the world,” she wrote. “What we are witnessing is not strength. It is recklessness dressed up as resolve,” Harris added.

“I know the threat that Iran poses, and they may never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon, but this is not the way to dismantle that threat,” she explained. The former VP also recalled how Trump “promised to end wars rather than start them” during his Presidential campaign, saying “it was a lie.”

Donald Trump is dragging the United States into a war the American people do not want. Let me be clear: I am opposed to a regime-change war in Iran, and our troops are being put in harm’s way for the sake of Trump’s war of choice. Read my full statement: pic.twitter.com/JmxZaC8vBr — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 28, 2026



Harris also accused Trump of lying about “obliterating” Iran’s nuclear power last year. She further warned Americans to be “clear-eyed” about the things coming up next. “The president has already said this conflict may produce American casualties.”

The former VP also mentioned that she and the former second gentleman, Doug, will be “praying for all of our brave servicemen and women who we know are undertaking dangerous missions with exceptional skill, discipline, and precision.”

“Our troops deserve a commander in chief who approaches decisions on matters of war and peace with the same steadiness and discipline our troops show every day,” she stated.

“Under the Constitution of the United States, the president must receive authorization from Congress to enter a war,” Kamala Harris pointed out. “But even if he had, that does not change the fact that this action is unwise, unjustified, and not supported by the American people,” she stated.

“There can be no equivocation in our opposition to Donald Trump’s war of choice, and Congress must use all available power to prevent him from further committing us to this conflict. Our troops, our allies, and the American people deserve nothing less,” Harris concluded her statement.

NEW: President Trump warns Iran that the U.S. will strike them with a force never seen before if it follows through with its retaliation threats. Trump’s warning came after the IRGC said it would launch its “most-intense offensive operation,” beginning in “moments.” pic.twitter.com/dP42abrmr2 — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 1, 2026



On Saturday, February 28, 2026, the US and Israel launched joint strikes in Iran, targeting the cities of Tehran, Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, and Kermanshah. Key officials were also targeted in the attack, and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assassinated in the process. Reports suggest that Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Shamkhani was also killed in the attacks.

Donald Trump also took to Truth Social to warn Iran against further retaliatory attacks after the death of Khamenei. He said if the nation responds, “we will hit them with a force that has never been seen before.”