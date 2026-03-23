White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who is expecting her second child, a baby girl, posted photos from her baby shower on her personal Instagram handle, in the stories section. The guest list was mostly MAGA women.

Headlining Karoline Leavitt’s baby shower guest list was Attorney General Pam Bondi. Other guests included Abigail Jackson, WH Deputy Press Secretary, Assistant Press Secretary Allison Schuster, Executive Assistant to WH Press Sec – Kieghan Nangle. Charyssa Parent, who is the Special Assistant to the President and Congressional Communications Director, was also on the guest list.

Podcaster and wife of Trump’s deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, Katie Miller also posted photos on X and she wrote, “Celebrating the great Karoline Leavitt and her baby girl.”

Celebrating the great @karolineleavitt and her baby girl. pic.twitter.com/qgyt4eH8Hx — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) March 22, 2026

Meanwhile, Abigail Jackson posted a photo with the mom-to-be and wrote in the caption, “Press girlies celebrating Karoline Leavitt and her baby girl.” Charyssa Parent also shared a glimpse of Leavitt’s baby shower festivities and wrote, “Such a beautiful shower to celebrate Karoline Leavitt and her sweet little girl, our White House can’t wait to spoil her.” Karoline Leavitt reposted all the pictures on her Instagram stories.

Turns out, the venue for Karoline Leavitt’s baby shower celebrations was Trump National Golf Club, Washington DC – one of the photos reposted by the Press Secretary mentioned the geotag.

The Internet was quick to notice that the guest list at Karoline Leavitt’s baby shower was largely limited to MAGA women. “I’m not surprised that none of you has friends outside of the administration,” a comment on X read. Another one added, “When you’re so likeable, you only have ‘work friends’ you just met.” Another netizen wrote, “No real friends anymore, just White House staff.” Many netizens even asked why Karoline’s husband, Nicholas Riccio, was missing from the photos.

Leavitt announced her second pregnancy in a social media post last year. Her Christmas celebrations post doubled up as a pregnancy announcement post, in which she wrote, “The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for – a baby girl coming in May 2026.”

She mentioned her husband, Nicholas Riccio, 60, in her caption and wrote, “My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother. My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karoline Leavitt Riccio (@karolineleavitt)

Leavitt’s pregnancy announcement also came with a shoutout to her boss, Donald Trump, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. “I am also extremely grateful to President Trump and our Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support and for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House. 2026 is going to be a great year, and I am so excited to be a girl mom,” Leavitt’s post read.

Last year, in an interview with Megyn Kelly, Leavitt said this about her husband Riccio, “He’s not on social media. He’s very private, and he’s an extremely hands-on father. He and my son are the best of friends. He’s my greatest supporter, he’s my best friend, and he’s my rock. He’s my number one fan, the best dad, and just the best man I’ve ever met.”