“Melania and I Are With Her” – Trump on Susie Wiles’ Breast Cancer Diagnosis

President Donald Trump has announced on Truth Social that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is about to undergo treatment for what he termed “early-stage breast cancer.” In his post, Trump said Wiles is “an incredible Chief of Staff, a great person, and one of the strongest people” he knows. He added that Wiles will “take on this challenge immediately,” adding that, she will “take on this challenge immediately.”

“She has a fantastic medical team, and her prognosis is excellent,” Trump said. The President added that while undergoing treatment for the cancer, Wiles will be “spending virtually full time at the White House.” Moreover, he went on to praise her for her “Strength and … Commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well.”

“Susie, as one of my closest and most important advisors, is tough and deeply committed to serving the American People. She will soon be better than ever! Melania and I are with her in every way, and we look forward to working with Susie on the many big and wonderful things that are happening for the benefit of our Country,” Trump added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White House (@whitehouse)

Wiles also confirmed in a statement that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and also noted that almost one in eight American women is likely to face a similar diagnosis. “Every day, these women continue to raise their families, go to work, and serve their communities with strength and determination. I now join their ranks,” said Wiles.

She added how “grateful” she was for her “outstanding team of doctors.” Wiles noted that the doctors detected the cancer early and were guiding her care. Moreover, the White House Chief of Staff said how encouraged she was by a “strong prognosis.”

“I am also deeply thankful for the support and encouragement of President Trump as I undergo treatment and continue serving in my role as White House Chief of Staff,” Wiles added.

The Vance family is praying for our dear friend as she takes on her next fight! pic.twitter.com/ol5YV047GR — JD Vance (@JDVance) March 16, 2026

Vice President JD Vance also posted on X in support of Trump’s Chief of Staff, writing, “The Vance family is praying for our dear friend as she takes on her next fight!”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also shared Trump’s X post, writing, “Susie Wiles epitomizes what it means to be a strong leader. She is also one of the nicest people I’ve ever met,” adding, “Susie led President Trump’s historic 2024 comeback campaign and is now spearheading the most successful administration in history.

Susie Wiles epitomizes what it means to be a strong leader. She is also one of the nicest people I’ve ever met. Susie led President Trump’s historic 2024 comeback campaign and is now spearheading the most successful administration in history. I know I speak for the President… https://t.co/hCoLnd4lC5 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 16, 2026

At 68, Wiles is the first female White House Chief of Staff since the advent of the position during the Eisenhower administration.

As noted by the BBC, Susie Wiles is a veteran political operative and co-managed Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. She was one of several political advisers who stood by him in the wake of his 2020 election loss. Wiles also stood by him on the January 6, 2021, insurrection. Wiles is Trump’s fifth Chief of Staff over the five years he has served as President.