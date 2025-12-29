After Second Pregnancy Announcement, Karoline Leavitt’s Old Interview About Leaving Son at Home Goes Viral

Karoline Leavitt announced her second pregnancy in a Christmas special post on Instagram. As the White House Press Secretary shared the big life update on social media, an old interview of hers has surfaced online.

Karoline Leavitt and her 60-year-old husband, Nicholas Riccio, are expecting their second child together, a baby girl. In an old interview with The Conservateur, Karoline claimed that it broke her heart every time she had to leave her son at home to be at work.

“Leaving the baby every day to go to work, it does break your heart. It’s incredibly challenging emotionally, physically, spiritually.” Karoline Leavitt was quoted as saying in the old interview.

Sharing her thoughts on motherhood in the interview earlier, Karoline said, “I felt compelled to be present in this historic moment. The President literally put his life on the line to win this election. The least I could do is get back to work quickly.”

She even talked about the “welcoming” environment at the White House. She told the outlet earlier, “We have a really welcoming environment for children at the office, the headquarters in West Palm Beach. You know, we joke that on Saturdays, it’s bring-your-kid-to-work day.”

Karoline, in her Instagram post, too, thanked US President and her boss Donald Trump for fostering a “pro-family environment in the White House.” An excerpt from Leavitt’s post read, “I am also extremely grateful to President Trump and our Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support, and for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House. 2026 is going to be a great year, and I am so excited to be a girl mom.”

An excited Leavitt announced her pregnancy with these words on social media: “The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for – a baby girl coming in May 2026.”

“My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother. My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth,” Karoline Leavitt, who is also a mother to a son, continued in her post.

Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio have a 32-year age gap. They got married in January this year. In a rare interview, she opened up about the gap between them, calling their relationship “atypical.”

During the interview, she was all praises for Nicholas, saying, “He’s the father of my child, and he’s the best dad I could ever ask for, and he is so supportive, especially during a very chaotic period of life… I say, I walked into your life, and it’s been a circus ever since, but God bless him because he’s fully on board.”

Calling her husband Nicholas Riccio, her “best friend” and rock, Karoline continued, “He is my greatest supporter; he’s my best friend and he’s my rock. He’s built a very successful business himself so now he’s fully supportive of me building my success in my career.”