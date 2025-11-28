Karoline Leavitt Drools Over 60-Year-Old ‘Handsome’ Husband After Calling Their Age Gap ‘Unusual’

Karoline Leavitt married Nicholas Riccio in January 2025, and the two have a son, Niko. Though they have a normal marital relationship, the only unusual thing here is their 32-year age gap. Even Leavitt agrees that the age gap is “unusual.”

Due to the age gap, whenever the White House press secretary gives a sneak peek into her personal life, people mock their relationship. Recently, she shared a picture of her husband carving a turkey on her Instagram story.

He was slicing a golden-brown Thanksgiving turkey, and she captioned it, “My handsome hub cuttin the [turkey]!!!” Although her 60-year-old husband stays out of public glare, as she calls him an introvert, she does share snippets of their life.

Karoline Leavitt opened up about how her family initially struggled to accept the 32 year age gap between her and her husband, turning their relationship into a challenge she had to navigate from the start. #karolinelevitt #trending #usa #trump pic.twitter.com/OlUDAaCYmo — IBTimes UK (@IBTimesUK) November 22, 2025



Their Thanksgiving dinner looked typical with on-theme placemats, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, and green beans. She also posted a photo of a turkey in the oven, captioning, “The bird is in the oven… Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!” Earlier, she also posted photos from a pumpkin patch where they took their son.

Leavitt herself can’t deny their age gap, but she claims it did not affect their relationship. They became friends after they met at her political event and then fell in love. In an interview with Pod Force One with Miranda Devine, she added, “He is amazing. We were acquainted as friends for quite some time, but then, of course, we fell in love. And here we are today, we’re married with a beautiful baby, and he is just an amazing guy.”

She said the conversation with her family about her relationship was hard initially, but now everyone gets along. She said that her family sees how amazing he is. However, not everyone is able to understand their age gap.

i was today years old when i found out that the year karoline leavitt started kindergarten as a tiny little girl her future husband was 37 years old 🤮 pic.twitter.com/mTJOTZPq3k — bonky (@shesbonky) July 26, 2025



People often slam Leavitt for this huge age gap, and don’t leave a chance to comment. One X user posted, ” The airbrushing of your husband’s face to make him appear younger was the trick,” when she posted a family photo. One user on Instagram added, “Face tuning your senior citizen husband is wild lol.” Another one joked, “Every baby deserves a loving grandfather like this one has.”

A psychology research professional at the University of Denver, Galena K. Rhoades, explained,” Age-gap relationships tend to attract scrutiny because observers often make assumptions about power, money, or control.”