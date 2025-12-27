Who Is Karoline Leavitt’s Husband Nicholas Riccio As They Rejoice In Second Pregnancy

Karoline Leavitt, the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history, is trending after announcing she and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, are expecting their second child — a baby girl due in May 2026. Their first child, son Nicholas “Niko” Riccio, was born in July 2024.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram to post the exciting news. “The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for – a baby girl coming in May 2026.☺️ My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother. My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth.

Riccio, a 60-year-old real estate developer from New Hampshire, has largely avoided the political spotlight — until now. People reports he owns and manages multiple properties through his company, Riccio Enterprises, and has built a reputation as a successful local businessman.

Riccio’s career in real estate has been steady. People notes that he owns more than a dozen rental properties, and his business success gave him the financial freedom to support his family and Leavitt’s early political ambitions.

A 2005 interview with Seacoastonline shares that he had a rough start in life as one of four kids. His parents got divorced and by the time he was 18 years old he was living on the streets. Riccio shared, “When I was 19 or 20, I would call my buddies to go over their houses to watch a game just so I could take a shower.” He lived in his car, went to college, and took a real estate course. Riccio even put in the time at a local grocer and stocked shelves for a living.

By the time he and his mother took a drive along a rundown beachfront area, his eyes had been trained to spot possibilities. Even though he had no money, he borrowed to buy one of the buildings, and later was able to expand to own many of the properties along the stretch. That was only the beginning of his real estate business. At one stage, Riccio’s even believed that he could buy a sports team. In 2005, he spoke to former President George W. Bush because wanted some tips about buying a sports team.

And yet, he still had a humble spirit. When talking about his rags-to-riches story, he stated, “I feel blessed.” Adding, “The evolution of everyone I’ve met with, all their knowledge from their experiences, I can learn over a cup of coffee.”

While estimates vary, some reporting suggests his net worth is in the millions, though exact figures are not publicly disclosed. Tuko estimates that he is worth about $6 million.

Leavitt and Riccio first met in 2022 during her congressional campaign in New Hampshire, even though they had a 32-year age gap that some found unusual at first. Leavitt herself has described their relationship as “atypical” before, saying it took time for her family to accept the match. “We met during my congressional campaign,” she revealed about how a mutual friend introduced them at a restaurant, and they “fell in love” after being friends for a long time.

Despite the age difference, Leavitt has spoken warmly about Riccio’s role in her life, calling him her “best friend” and her “greatest supporter,” and praising his devotion to both their family and her demanding career in the West Wing, per Bollywood Shaadis.

The couple married in January 2025, just days before President Donald Trump’s second inauguration, an event that brought both their personal and public lives into sharper focus. Their wedding followed Riccio’s proposal in December 2023, a moment Leavitt shared with fans on social media at the time.

Leavitt’s announcement also echoed gratitude for the support she receives in her role. “I am also extremely grateful to President Trump and our chief of staff Susie Wiles for their support and for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House,” she said in the same social post.

Riccio and Leavitt’s story has not been without public commentary. Their large age difference has drawn attention and occasional criticism on social media, but Leavitt has addressed it head-on in earlier interviews, describing how her family initially found the relationship “challenging.” She says their reaction shifted once her parents saw how committed Riccio was to her well-being.

Today, Riccio’s profile as a devoted partner and father stands alongside his business work. As they prepare to welcome their second child, his role in supporting Leavitt’s career, while raising a young family amid national visibility, has become a central part of this chapter in both their lives.