Karoline Leavitt Shares Her Parents’ First Reaction to the 32-Year Age Gap With Her Husband

Karoline Leavitt shared how “challenging” it was for her to break the news of her relationship to her parents. The press secretary is now married to Nicholas Riccio, who is decades older than her. The 28-year-old shared how awkward it was to discuss the age gap in her relationship with her parents.

Leavitt and her real estate developer husband have a 32-year age gap. The couple who got married earlier this year are often scrutinized for their relationship. The couple who met at a friend’s party and fell in love even share a son named Niko.

Karoline, who is the youngest press secretary in U.S. history, appeared on the Pod Force One podcast and revealed how her parents reacted to her relationship. “It’s definitely a challenging conversation to have at first,” she told host Miranda Devine.

She revealed that her parents were initially skeptical of the relationship, but that changed over time. Leavitt recalled how, after her family spent more time with her now-husband, they realized that he was meant to be a part of their family.

“Once they got to know him and saw who he is as a man and his character and how much he adores me, I think it became quite easy for them, and now we’re all friends,” Karoline added.

The Press Secretary shared that her husband and parents have a “typical family relationship.” Karoline noted that Riccio respects her parents for the upbringing they gave her. “We all have a lot of fun together when they come to visit,” she added, reports New York Post.

Karoline’s personal life has been put under the microscope ever since she was romantically linked with Nicholas Riccio. The mother of one was 25 years old when she met Riccio and decided to pursue a romantic relationship with him.

“A mutual friend of ours hosted an event at a restaurant that he owns up in New Hampshire and invited my husband,” she told People in an interview. She also revealed that initially the two were acquainted as friends and then fell in love.

Karoline herself has previously dubbed her love story “atypical.”. Regardless of the age gap and the public scrutiny, she has always described her husband to be “incredible.”

The 28-year-old has taken every opportunity to rave about how great and supportive her husband has been throughout their relationship. She even called him her “rock” for being extremely supportive when it came to her career aspirations.

“And he is so supportive, especially during a very chaotic period of life… I say, ‘I walked into your life and it’s been a circus ever since,’ but God bless him because he’s fully on board,” she proudly admitted.