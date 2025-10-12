Karoline Leavitt Admits 32-Year Age Gap with Husband Is ‘Atypical’ – And How She Turned His Life into a ‘Circus’

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt often stands at the receiving end of troll comments for her professional gaffes. However, her personal life isn’t her sweet escape either. The 28-year-old’s marriage to Nicholas Riccio, 60, is met with scrutiny and nasty comments.

Leavitt, however, doesn’t let these negative comments affect her peace of mind and her relationship with her husband, who is 32 years older than her. In a recent conversation, she admitted that their relationship is “atypical” but also explained what makes it special.

“I mean, it’s a very atypical love story, but he’s incredible,” Leavitt said about Riccio, while adding, “He’s the father of my child, and he’s the best dad I could ever ask for. And he is so supportive, especially during a very chaotic period of life.”

Leavitt shared that she often tells her husband, “I walked into your life and it’s been a circus ever since.” However, she confessed that she is lucky that he is “fully on board.”

She said, on The Megyn Kelly Show, “He is my greatest supporter, he’s my best friend, and he’s my rock. He’s built a very successful business himself, so now he’s fully supportive of me building my success in my career.”

Leavitt’s words about her husband show that she is happy in her marriage despite the hate and mockery directed at them. Providing an additional perspective, relationship expert Louella Alderson observed that Leavitt and Riccio’s marriage is based on “strong mutual support, friendship, and shared goals.”

She told The Mirror US, “Her husband’s willingness to step back to support her career indicate a dynamic of encouragement rather than control, which is a healthy foundation.”

She also added that it’s “understandable” that Leavitt initially had reservations about the age gap in their relationship. The expert explained, “Societal norms often raise concerns about compatibility, life stages, and long-term challenges in such relationships. But her approach sounds considered and thoughtful, showing an awareness of the potential challenges while also highlighting the strength of their connection.”

Despite the nasty comments where Riccio is often labeled the ‘grandpa’ of their child, the couple has been focusing on the good things in their life. The couple met at an event hosted by their mutual friend at a restaurant in New Hampshire.

“We met and we were acquainted as friends. And then we fell in love,” Leavitt recalled. They got engaged in December 2023, and Leavitt shared dreamy pictures of the proposal on the beach on her Instagram profile. In July 2024, they welcomed a son together and named him Nico. If the reports are to be believed, they didn’t tie the knot until January 2025, the month when Leavitt took on the role of White House Press Secretary under the Trump administration.