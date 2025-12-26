Karoline Leavitt and Husband Nicholas Riccio, 60, Are Expecting Second Child – “Greatest Christmas Gift”

This Christmas was extra special for White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt as she announced her second pregnancy. In an Instagram post, Karoline, 28, shared a life update – she is going to be a girl mom in May 2026.

Karoline Leavitt’s Christmas photo album features a picture of her showing her baby bump as she posed next to a Christmas tree. She also posted a picture of her son, and her 60-year-old husband and real estate developer, Nicholas Riccio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAROLINE LEAVITT (@karolineleavitt)

In her caption, Karoline Leavitt called it “the greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for – a baby girl coming in May 2026.” An excited Karoline added in her note, “My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother. My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth.”

Karoline Leavitt also thanked her boss and President Donald Trump for ensuring a “pro-family environment” in the White House. This is what Karoline wrote: “I am also extremely grateful to President Trump and our Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support, and for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House. 2026 is going to be a great year and I am so excited to be a girl mom.”

Karoline Leavitt and her husband Nicholas Riccio have a 32-year age gap. The couple got married in January this year and they are parents to a son, who they welcomed this year. Karoline often finds herself on the receiving end of brutal trolling for editing her pictures with her husband.

In her Halloween family album posted on Instagram, Karoline was accused of Photoshopping her husband’s pictures to make him look younger. An Instagram user wrote, flagging the Photoshop fail, “The guy on the left seems to have only his face photoshopped. His hands look like those of a 60+ year old.”

Slamming Karoline Leavitt’s botched airbrushing attempt in the pictures, another netizen wrote, “The airbrushing of your hub’s face to make him appear younger was the trick.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAROLINE LEAVITT (@karolineleavitt)

The White House Press Secretary broke her silence on the 32-year age gap with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, when she appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show, where she said that the nature of their love story is “atypical.”

Calling Nicholas “incredible,” Karoline Leavitt continued to praise her husband. “He’s the father of my child, and he’s the best dad I could ever ask for and he is so supportive, especially during a very chaotic period of life… I say, I walked into your life, and it’s been a circus ever since but God bless him because he’s fully on board,” she said.

“He is my greatest supporter; he’s my best friend and he’s my rock. He’s built a very successful business himself so now he’s fully supportive of me building my success in my career,” Karoline Leavitt said, boasting about her husband during the interview.

Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio met at an event hosted by their mutual friend in New Hampshire. Leavitt mentioned that they first became friends, love blossomed and the rest is history.