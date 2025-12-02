Karoline Leavitt Mocked for ‘Botched’ Thanksgiving Spread – and Her ‘Old’ Husband Became Part of the Drama

Much like her boss, Karoline Leavitt also finds herself under constant spotlight not only for her professional comments but also for her personal choices. One of the key aspects of her life that continues to draw attention is her marriage to her much older husband, Nicholas Riccio.

Leavitt has been trolled and criticized on numerous occasions, given her choice of partner, and while she has defended her relationship in the name of love, netizens have refused to stop making critical comments about her marriage. The latest addition to her getting trolled online came with the pictures of her Thanksgiving dinner, which she posted online.

Several users reposted her bland-looking meal that showed an almost unseasoned turkey in the oven. The finished product looked equally bad; the turkey not only appeared dry but also looked shredded and botched. Netizens pointed out that the sides that Leavitt chose also did not seem very appetizing, with unseasoned-looking green beans and carrots, and chunky mashed potatoes. Her mac and cheese also looked disastrous, as there were hardly any signs of cheese inside that macaroni.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan)

While Leavitt’s cooking skills were definitely criticized, her husband also got dragged in and was trolled brutally. Netizens pointed out that since he was so old, the food had to be made with zero spices to suit his health requirements. Taking to X, one user commented, “It’s ok for her husband. All of his food gets puréed anyway.”

Another added, “Her husband is old. This looks like food they serve on a cardiac-restricted diet at the hospital.” A third person mentioned, “To be fair, her geriatric husband must be on a special ‘no seasoning’ bland diet!” Another one took a dig at her taste in men, saying, “She likes her Thanksgiving like she likes her men…. old, dry and leathery.”

Previously, on multiple occasions, Leavitt’s husband had to bear the brunt of netizens’ jabs about his age. Leavitt was also recently accused of trying to Photoshop Riccio’s face to make him look younger, which spectacularly backfired and led to even more trolling.

“Tell us about your husband, I think he is 32 years older than you which is unusual.” Karoline Leavitt: It is very unusual “Could you not find boys your own age?” Karoline Leavitt: Honestly no, but he’s amazing… We fell in love.. He’s a successful real estate businessman pic.twitter.com/KPaFwMeaBQ — The Resonance (@Partisan_12) November 19, 2025

Despite the constant mockery and trolling, Leavitt does not speak much about the age gap in her marriage in public. However, in an episode of Pod Force One, Leavitt sat down with Miranda Devine and talked about her relationship with Riccio and how it was initially challenging for her to introduce him to her family.

Leavitt said, “It’s definitely a challenging conversation to have at first. But then of course once they got to know him … Now we’re all friends.” While she always tries her best to portray her relationship with her husband in the best light, in most cases, her attempts fall flat, and she ends up getting trolled.

The Thanksgiving dinner trolling was another example of the same. Netizens didn’t stop at criticizing just her cooking and brought in her husband. However, Riccio has always maintained a distance from this kind of spotlight, and despite the relentless online trolling, he has rarely spoken up.