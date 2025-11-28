Karoline Leavitt Faces Backlash for Showing ‘Too Much Skin’ in Thanksgiving Photo

Karoline Leavitt is facing backlash for allegedly “showing too much skin” in throwback pictures. Critics quickly rushed to the comment section to shame her for her clothing choices. Here’s how social media users reacted to the pictures.

The 28-year-old once shared wholesome Thanksgiving pictures, long before she became White House press secretary. In the photo, Leavitt can be seen in a one-piece bathing suit. The swimsuit is unzipped, which shows the Press Secretary’s chest area. This particular detail is what seems to have irked critics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAROLINE LEAVITT (@karolineleavitt)

In the other snaps, she is wearing bathing suits and cropped dresses while on vacation in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Social media did not miss the chance to criticize Leavitt about her clothing choices and alleged that she was putting “too much skin” on display.

“Too much skin, oh gosh, please put that all away,” one wrote. “Omg get away from those children,” a second added. Others took the chance to criticize the Press Secretary for her appearance overall.

“Those scary eyebrows barely distract from your lack of an upper lip, but we all have our blemishes,” one wrote. There seems to be no winning for the 28-year-old at all. In the past, she has been bashed for not dressing her age and wearing “frumpy” clothes.

The Press Secretary has usually opted for modest pieces of clothing while appearing at official engagements. Social media users have relentlessly trolled her for wearing ill-fitting clothes.

At this point, it is safe to assume that there’s no pleasing the critics when it comes to Leavitt. The outfit she wore during the previous Thanksgiving also drew harsh criticism from netizens.

Last year, she took to Instagram to post a picture of herself with her newborn son, Nico. “Grateful. Thankful. Blessed,” the caption alongside the picture read. Leavitt stood in front of a wreath while wearing a taupe-colored dress with black boots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAROLINE LEAVITT (@karolineleavitt)

Even the modest outfit wasn’t enough to impress the critics. “What an ugly color,” one user wrote. “How old are you 27? You look 45,” another claimed. Leavitt has likely had to grow a thick skin to keep up with the criticism ever since she became the youngest person to be appointed as the Press Secretary in U.S. history.

Ever since she assumed the role, every aspect of her life has been criticized online. Her marriage to a real estate developer husband has been put under the microscope. Nicholas Riccio and the Press Secretary share a 32-year age gap.

Netizens have often referred to Riccio as Leavitt’s “father” to take a jab at their relationship. The Press Secretary, who has previously acknowledged the age gap, does not seem to be fazed by the criticism. She has revealed how her husband has been her biggest supporter.