Karoline Leavitt, 28, Shows Off Baby Bump With Husband, 61, at MAGA Wedding

Karoline Leavitt has certainly established herself as the woman who aspires to have it all. After making history as the youngest press secretary in the history of the White House, Leavitt is now ready to embrace motherhood for the second time with husband Nicholas Riccio.

The couple already has a baby boy, and Leavitt had previously gushed about her excitement of being a mother for the second time in a social media post that announced that she was pregnant with a girl this time.

Leavitt took the occasion of Valentine’s Day to show off her growing baby bump as she and her husband attended a friend’s wedding in New York. The selfie with Riccio showed the couple to be quite affectionate as Riccio planted a kiss on Leavitt’s cheek as she smiled happily and kissed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karoline Leavitt Riccio (@karolineleavitt)

While Riccio is not exactly comfortable in front of the camera and in recent times appears more stiff, he appeared rather relaxed in the selfie. Given how his career as a real estate agent is far less camera and public-facing than Leavitt, Riccio’s stiffness in front of the media is understandable. Moreover, the couple gets consistently trolled over their huge age gap of 32 years, which might be another reason that Riccio feels more and more awkward to face the camera with Leavitt.

In the selfie, however, Riccio and Leavitt both appeared happy and not shying away from some PDA. Riccio wore a formal tuxedo while Leavitt donned a figure-hugging maroon dress that she paired with a floral-patterned coat on her shoulders and a Chanel purse.

Leavitt’s relationship and marriage with Riccio continues to draw a lot of attention and that does not always come in the form that the couple would appreciate. Previously, Riccio was trolled as Leavitt’s grandfather, a joke that is more humiliating than funny. Leavitt was also once accused of airbrushing a picture of her and Riccio with their son to make her husband look younger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karoline Leavitt Riccio (@karolineleavitt)

Despite such jokes and trolls, Leavitt has always mentioned that she married Riccio for love and though the real estate agent is wealthy, she claimed that money never played a role in their love story. When she was asked if she could not find someone her own age who was just as mature as Riccio, Leavitt firmly said that she did not, which further fuelled her decision to marry the man 32 years older than her.

Besides being a family woman who is also fiercely serious about her career, Leavitt often makes headlines for her unrelenting support of President Donald Trump and his controversial statements. Leavitt has also shown stark support of the current immigration policy in America that is enabling ICE to do as they please, including harassing and harming American citizens.

Her reaction to the recent racist video that Trump posted involving the Obamas was also as expected since she supported the President and asked the media to focus on the real issues since the video was eventually taken down by the White House. With her controversial personal and professional choices, Leavitt makes sure the spotlight never leaves her, even if it is for the wrong reasons.