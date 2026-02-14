Karoline Leavitt Sparks Backlash Over Post About Detained Immigrants ‘Losing Hope’

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt faced criticism after posting about detained immigrants losing “hope” of being released or winning in court, amid the Donald Trump administration’s widening immigration enforcement.​

On February 13, 2026, Leavitt took to her X account to repost a CBS News article titled “Voluntary departures hit record high as detained immigrants lose hope of getting released or winning in court,” using the same headline as the caption of the post.

Although she did not directly share her views and simply reposted the article, the comment section of her post was filled with criticism.

“So you aren’t deporting as you say, but purposely detaining them for long lengths to torture and break them? Demons walking this earth man, and they are running this country,” wrote one user, “So you’re admitting to running concentration camps. Good to know,” another said.

“When people losing hope is winning to you, perhaps you may want to re visit that Christ bit,” stated another user.

“You lack compassion and empathy [Karoline Leavitt]. are you teaching or going to teach your kids to be sociopaths like you,” a third user said, with another social media writing, “Detained immigrants losing hope of getting released is… not something to brag about.”

However, many others also supported the report, writing, “This is what winning looks like! Deterrence works record voluntary departures mean fewer forced removals and more people choosing to leave. Border security finally has teeth 🇺🇸”

“Finally, real deterrence working. Immigrants choosing to leave on their own. About time we enforced our laws,” another user wrote.

The outlet’s report, which Leavitt reposted, noted that in 2025, 28% of completed immigration removal cases involving detained individuals resulted in voluntary departure. The figure increased to 38% in December as Donald Trump‘s administration intensified immigration enforcement.

Sharing her experience, Vilma Palacios, who returned to Honduras after being detained for six months in Louisiana, said: “It’s set up for every individual who is detained to get to the point where they’re just emotionally drained and exhausted through it all of the way that we’re being treated, to just say, ‘OK, all I want is my freedom.'”

Leavitt faced criticism amid controversy involving her nephew’s mother, Bruna Caroline Ferreira, who was detained by ICE on November 12 while she was picking up her 11-year-old son from school in Revere, Massachusetts.

Following her release, Ferreira spoke to CNN’s Erin Burnett on December 12 and criticised Karoline, whom she described as her son’s “godmother,” and said that she chose her “over my sister” for the role.

“I think what I would have to say to Karoline is: Just because you went to a Catholic school doesn’t make you a good Catholic,” said Ferreira, adding, “You are a mother now. How would you feel if you were in those, in my shoes? … How would you feel if somebody did this to you?”

Ferreira shares her 11-year-old son with Karoline’s older brother, Michael Leavitt. The White House Press Secretary has yet to speak regarding the matter.