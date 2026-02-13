Is Karoline Leavitt a Fan of Bad Bunny? – Netizens Think This Post Gave It Away

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who has never skipped an opportunity to shade Bad Bunny, might be a fan of the singer, if the many theories circulating on the Internet are anything to go by.

Netizens did a lot of digging and proof, for proof is required, was found in one of the Instagram posts shared by Karoline Leavitt. The Press Secretary shared a video of her 2025 round-up, documenting the highlights of her year. However, the post was eclipsed by the accompanying track she used. The mash-up began with Bad Bunny’s smash hit DtMF.

Internet users couldn’t help but notice the Bad Bunny track used in Karoline Leavitt’s post. “Not her using Bad Bunny on her stuff,” a comment on the post read. Another netizen flagged, “Bad Bunny? How ironic.” Simply put, the comments section was flooded with Bad Bunny remarks. “Bad Bunny? Really,” asked an Instagram user. Echoing similar thoughts, another one wrote, “Bad Bunny for the win.”

This netizen had a theory that Karoline Leavitt might be a fan of the Puerto Rican singer secretly. “Bad Bunny playing for the recap is the funniest thing I’ve seen so far this year. And we’re only 19 days in. She lowkey loves him like the rest of you,” read one of the comments on the aforementioned post.

When Leavitt was asked about celebrities such as Big Bunny and Billie Eilish slamming ICE at the Grammys, she told the reporters, “I think it’s very ironic and frankly sad to see celebrities who live in gated communities with private security, with millions of dollars to spend protecting themselves, trying to just demonize again, law enforcement, public servants who work for the United States government to enforce our nation’s laws,” Leavitt said.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump went on to call Big Bunny led Superbowl Halftime Show the “worst ever.” An excerpt from his long Truth Social rant read, “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.”

Interestingly, this is not the first time Karoline Leavitt has accidentally ousted herself as a fan of an artist that MAGA has repeatedly slammed. Last year, she shared a glimpse of her Spotify Wrapped. In case you missed the plot twist – Taylor Swift, an old nemesis of Karoline Leavitt’s boss, Donald Trump, is also on the list. Swift occupied the fifth spot on the list.

Trump has slammed Taylor Swift on multiple occasions. When Sydney Sweeney’s controversial American Eagle ad was released, he took a swipe at the singer in a post where he wrote, “Just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became NO LONGER HOT.” Later, Karoline issued a clarification that Trump didn’t attack Swift’s looks and that he was merely talking about her political stance.