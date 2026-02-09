Trump Slams Bad Bunny’s Spanish-Language Super Bowl Halftime Show

Donald Trump has given his verdict on Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show. The Puerto Rican artist sang almost entirely in Spanish, giving a historic performance that was watched by millions. Trump called his performance the “worst ever.”

In his lengthy Truth Social rant, he wrote, “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.”

🚨 President Trump on Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance: “Absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence!” pic.twitter.com/DJfWHreOnQ — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephant) February 9, 2026

Furthermore, the president added, “This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country.” Earlier, Trump claimed to be “anti-them,” referring to Green Day and Bad Bunny, who were going to perform during the halftime show. Moreover, Trump chose not to attend the Super Bowl, saying the venue was too far for him to travel. However, reports said his advisors told him not to go to avoid booing from the crowd. Considering anti-Trump artists were performing during the halftime, it was highly likely to happen.

Bad Bunny has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration and ICE’s immigrant crackdown. His performance was a tribute to all of the Americas as he recalled all the countries in North, South and Central America.

🚨🇺🇸😱 #Trump trashed Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show as “absolutely terrible” and “one of the worst ever,” saying it made “no sense,” was a “slap in the face” to America and complained that “nobody understands a word this guy is saying”#SuperBowl #BadBunny #SuperBowl2026 pic.twitter.com/f1Di8XTHsz — Egiptus Entertainment LLC ® (@egiptusENT) February 9, 2026

The performance, which featured plantation fields and showed a real wedding, was a huge success. Bad Bunny’s Grammy win last week for his ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’ made his performance all the more spectacular to witness.

Several MAGA supporters also reposted what Trump shared on Truth Social, sharing the sentiments. One user commented, “I stand with President Trump. I know this may sound petty, but I refused to watch the Super Bowl and I pray others watched the amazing Turning Point Show instead of the political Super Bowl.”

MAGA country singer Kid Rock headlined the TPUSA halftime show. According to Karoline Leavitt, Trump would have tuned into the TPUSA show when a reporter asked which he preferred. Though, of course, Trump may have watched the Super Bowl halftime show since he had a review for Bad Bunny’s performance ready to go.