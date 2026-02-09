Karoline Leavitt Shows Up at Super Bowl After Trump Says Venue Was ‘Too Far’

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitttraveled to San Francisco for the Super Bowl, even though the venue was “too far” for President Donald Trump. Leavitt did not miss supporting the Patriots, who faced the Seahawks on Sunday. The press secretary attending the Super Bowl came as a surprise to many since Trump has been vocal about the reason for skipping the game.

Reportedly, the real reason Trump wasn’t at the Super Bowl was that his was his advisors told him to opt out this year. According to Zeteo, more clips of Trump getting booed at the game would be a problem, amid declining poll numbers.

TRENDING: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on the Super Bowl matchup between the #Patriots and #Seahawks. "Go Patriots!" Leavitt grew up in Atkinson, New Hampshire.

— MLFootball (@MLFootball) February 6, 2026

There were also chances of JD Vance getting booed at the Winter Olympics, where the officials had to request people to be nice to them. Trump also criticized Bad Bunny during the halftime show performance. Earlier, he had declared he is “anti-them,” referring to Green Day and Bad Bunny.

Needless to say, Leavitt does not share the fear that booing may get in the way of her enjoyment. Being a New Hampshire native, she was rooting for the Patriots and glammed up in her Instagram update. She was excited to watch the game without caring how her boss felt.

Now that the Super Bowl game is over, Leavitt may have to deal with an upset boss and the sadness from the Patriots losing the game. It’s unclear if Leavitt enjoyed Bad Bunny’s performance or skipped it out of her loyalty to Trump. Meanwhile, the president posted a rant on Truth Social criticizing the Puerto Rican singer’s performance.

He called it the worst ever and claimed nobody could understand what he was singing about. He called the performance a “slap in the face” to the country. Earlier, the press secretary was asked if Trump would tune into the halftime performance or watch TPUSA’s Kid Rock performance.

She revealed Trump “would much prefer a Kid Rock performance over Bad Bunny, I must say that.” She could have expected Trump’s tantrum on the game and still chose to attend. Makes us wonder if Karoline Leavitt is ready to face Trump after coming back from the game? She may have a diplomatic reply ready, the same way she handles the press.