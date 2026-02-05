Olympic Officials Urge Fans Not to Boo U.S. Team as JD Vance Attends — ‘Be Respectful’

The International Olympic Committee is asking spectators to keep politics out of the stands as the Milano Cortina Winter Games open Friday, amid growing concern that the U.S. delegation could face a hostile reception. U.S. Vice President JD Vance is expected to attend the opening ceremony, drawing attention well beyond sport. Behind the scenes, Olympic officials are working to prevent unrest from overshadowing the Games.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry said this week she hopes the opening ceremony will reflect unity rather than division, after questions surfaced about whether American athletes or officials might be booed. The concern follows days of protests in Italy linked to the presence of U.S. immigration enforcement agents connected to Olympic security planning.

Speaking to reporters, Coventry acknowledged the concerns but emphasized the Olympic tradition of separating athletes from political disputes. She said her visit to the Olympic Village earlier this week reinforced that message.

“When we went to the Olympic village, that is the best reminder of how we should be,” Coventry said. “You see athletes from every walk of life. No one is asking what country they come from or what religion.”

She added that the Olympics opening ceremony should serve as a reminder of shared values rather than a venue for protest. “I hope that the opening ceremony is seen by everyone as an opportunity to be respectful of each other,” she said.

Vance will lead the U.S. delegation at San Siro Stadium alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio. They are expected to be joined by U.S. Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta, several former Olympic athletes, and Vance’s wife, Usha, the second lady of the United States.

I hope our Olympians are ready to b booed mercilessly in Italy starting Friday. Fans there will hate on them even worse if ICE is there. Every time they take the podium & our national anthem is played we’re gonna hear what the rest of the world thinks of us now.#DV1 #DemsUnited pic.twitter.com/uftiQxBqyE — Eye Of The Idol (@EyeOfTheIdol) February 4, 2026

According to Reuters, the Department of Homeland Security has confirmed that members of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations unit will assist the U.S. State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service during the Games, which run from February 6 to 22. Officials say the deployment is intended to support security for American personnel.

The confirmation sparked backlash in Italy, where recent images of U.S. immigration enforcement actions have circulated widely. Those images — including footage of raids, detentions, and the use of force — have fueled public anger and protests in several Italian cities. Opposition lawmakers have called on the government to block the entry of U.S. agents, while petitions demanding their removal have gathered thousands of signatures.

Italian politicians from across the spectrum have questioned why ICE and Border Patrol agents are involved at all, even as Italian authorities and Olympic organizers insist that international security cooperation around major events is routine. The controversy has added another layer of tension to an opening ceremony already under intense global scrutiny.

Winter Olympics: Show respect rather than jeer the Americans Hundreds of demonstrators have gathered in Milan in recent days to protest against the deployment of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement staff at the Games. Italian leftards fear ICE 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣… — Elena (@helen44767171) February 5, 2026

The IOC has not issued a formal directive to spectators, but officials privately expressed concern that visible protests or boos directed at the U.S. delegation could dominate headlines and distract from the athletes. Security preparations around the stadium have been increased, with Italian police coordinating closely with Olympic organizers.

As athletes prepare to march into the stadium, Olympic officials are hoping the focus remains on competition, not confrontation — a familiar wish at a moment when sport and politics are once again colliding in full view of a global audience.