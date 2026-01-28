ICE Unit To Be Deployed In Italy For The Olympics, Milan Mayor Says “They Are Not Welcome”

According to a recent report, a unit of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement could be deployed at the upcoming Winter Games in Italy. Homeland Security Investigations often sends its officers to overseas events such as the Olympics to assist with security. However, HSI officers are not the same as the ICE agents who have been at the forefront of Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

The news has sparked concern and confusion in Italy, as ICE has faced significant backlash both in the U.S. and abroad for its role in aggressive immigration operations. The ICE division leading the crackdown is known as Enforcement and Removal Operations.

Initially, some media outlets were unclear about the distinction between the two agencies. It later became clear that ERO officers are not being sent to Italy. The reaction from Italians reflects broader criticism of the Trump administration’s immigration policies, as well as ongoing tensions between the U.S. and its international allies.

🚨 Following the murder of protesters and widespread arbitrary detentions in the USA, ICE cannot be allowed in Europe. We are calling for an immediate travel ban on all ICE agents. This is now urgent following reports ICE will policy the Winter Olympics in Italy 🚨 pic.twitter.com/qDgaI7S10M — The Left in the European Parliament (@Left_EU) January 27, 2026

Vogue reported that ICE would be deployed in the Games in some capacity, which surfaced over the weekend. However, the news has sparked some online protests where petitioners are opposing the presence of the officers at the Games.

The situation was intensified by an RAI news report, which aired on Sunday. It showed an Italian news crew being threatened by ICE agents in Minneapolis. Giuseppe Sala, the Mayor of Milan, has made it clear that ICE has no place in his city. Notably, Milan will be hosting the February 6 opening ceremony and some ice sports.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance will be present at the ceremony. Mayor Sala told RTL Radio 102, “This is a militia that kills, a militia that enters into the homes of people, signing their own permission slips. It is clear they are not welcome in Milan, without a doubt.”

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala reveals that ICE agents are not welcome in his city during the Winter Olympics: “This is a militia that kills, a militia that enters into the homes of people, signing their own permission slips. It is clear they are not welcome in Milan, without a… pic.twitter.com/qzrp7Kpd5W — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 27, 2026

It was later clarified by Italy’s Interior Ministry that HSI investigators will be stationed at a control room at the U.S. Consulate in Milan. It was also clarified that the team would not include personnel who directly worked in immigration controls of the United States.

“All of the security operations in the territory remain as always the exclusive responsibility and direction of Italian authorities,” the ministry said on Tuesday morning. The same day, the Department of Homeland Security released a statement saying, “Obviously, ICE does not conduct immigration enforcement operations in foreign countries.”

“At the Olympics, ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations is supporting the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service and host nation to vet and mitigate risks from transnational criminal organizations. All security operations remain under Italian authority.”