ICE Unit To Be Deployed In Italy For The Olympics, Milan Mayor Says “They Are Not Welcome”

Published on: January 28, 2026 at 12:59 PM ET

Italy will receive some ICE deployment for security reasons during the upcoming Olympics.

ICE In Italy
ICE To Be Deployed For Olympics In Italy (Image source: NARA & DVID's Achieves, Milan Olympics)

According to a recent report, a unit of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement could be deployed at the upcoming Winter Games in Italy. Homeland Security Investigations often sends its officers to overseas events such as the Olympics to assist with security. However, HSI officers are not the same as the ICE agents who have been at the forefront of Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

The news has sparked concern and confusion in Italy, as ICE has faced significant backlash both in the U.S. and abroad for its role in aggressive immigration operations. The ICE division leading the crackdown is known as Enforcement and Removal Operations.

Initially, some media outlets were unclear about the distinction between the two agencies. It later became clear that ERO officers are not being sent to Italy. The reaction from Italians reflects broader criticism of the Trump administration’s immigration policies, as well as ongoing tensions between the U.S. and its international allies.

Vogue reported that ICE would be deployed in the Games in some capacity, which surfaced over the weekend. However, the news has sparked some online protests where petitioners are opposing the presence of the officers at the Games.

The situation was intensified by an RAI news report, which aired on Sunday. It showed an Italian news crew being threatened by ICE agents in Minneapolis. Giuseppe Sala, the Mayor of Milan, has made it clear that ICE has no place in his city. Notably, Milan will be hosting the February 6 opening ceremony and some ice sports.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance will be present at the ceremony. Mayor Sala told RTL Radio 102, “This is a militia that kills, a militia that enters into the homes of people, signing their own permission slips. It is clear they are not welcome in Milan, without a doubt.”

It was later clarified by Italy’s Interior Ministry that HSI investigators will be stationed at a control room at the U.S. Consulate in Milan. It was also clarified that the team would not include personnel who directly worked in immigration controls of the United States.

“All of the security operations in the territory remain as always the exclusive responsibility and direction of Italian authorities,” the ministry said on Tuesday morning. The same day, the Department of Homeland Security released a statement saying, “Obviously, ICE does not conduct immigration enforcement operations in foreign countries.”

“At the Olympics, ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations is supporting the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service and host nation to vet and mitigate risks from transnational criminal organizations. All security operations remain under Italian authority.”

