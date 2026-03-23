‘Where’s Her Husband?’-Karoline Leavitt Sparks Marriage Discord Rumors With Nicholas Riccio’s Absence In Her Baby Shower

Karoline Leavitt is expecting her second child, a baby girl, with husband Nicholas Riccio. The 28-year-old, who is due in May, recently hosted a lavish baby shower, attended by women from the MAGA circle and her close colleagues. Katie Miller shared the first few glimpses as she hyped celebrating the ‘great Karoline Leavitt and her baby girl.’

The White House press secretary was seen dressed in a floral outfit as she cradled her baby bump. Besides Katie, the other attendees included Attorney General Pam Bondi. Ditching their usual formal attire for political matters, the women showcased their casual sense of fashion and style. What grabbed attention was the absence of Karoline’s husband, Nicholas Riccio.

Celebrating the great @karolineleavitt and her baby girl. pic.twitter.com/qgyt4eH8Hx — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) March 22, 2026

The businessman’s absence left netizens in a frenzy, as many hinted at a troubled marriage. Others mocked the age difference between Karoline and Nicholas, prompting criticism over the humor. For instance, a netizen commented, “Where’s her granddaddy husband?” Another user penned, “Was the baby born 40 years old? You know, the age gap between her and her husband.” A third commenter wrote, “Her old homeless baby daddy get kicked out yet?”

The constant criticism of Karoline’s marriage to Nicholas is not new. The duo has frequently grabbed attention for the 32-year age gap they share. She tied the knot with the real estate investor in a private ceremony in 2025. Lately, the continued absence of Riccio from his wife’s public appearances has only fueled more gossip about an alleged rift in their marriage.

Nicholas was also absent from Karoline’s first baby shower for their son in 2024. The press secretary faced criticism for the same reason, which prompted her to clarify that her husband was always ‘right beside’ her. However, she added that Riccio prefers to stay away from social media, which has prompted unnecessary speculation.

In her interview with Megyn Kelly, Leavitt had remarked, “He’s not on social media. He’s very private, and he’s an extremely hands-on father. He and my son are the best of friends. He’s my greatest supporter, he’s my best friend, and he’s my rock. He’s my number one fan, the best dad, and just the best man I’ve ever met.”

When it comes to scrutiny over the age gap between the couple, it was Karoline herself who once revealed that her parents had a hard time accepting Nicholas. She noted that it was a rough phase for everyone close to her, since her future husband was even older than her mother. Leavitt, during her 2025 interview on Miranda Devine’s podcast, openly described her marriage as unusual.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karoline Leavitt Riccio (@karolineleavitt)

In her words, “It is unusual. It’s definitely a challenging conversation to have at first. But then, of course, once they got to know him and saw who he is as a man, and his character and how much he adores me, I think it became quite easy for them. And now we’re all friends. I mean, it’s a typical family relationship. My husband has such respect for my parents and the way that they raised me, and we all have a lot of fun together when they come to visit.”

On the political front, Karoline Leavitt has become the public’s favorite punching bag when it comes to her defense of U.S. President Donald Trump. During her multiple press briefings and statements, she has been heavily criticized for backing up policies and decrees that allegedly only serve Republican interests and yield nothing for the welfare of the public. Lately, some of her recent statements on the Middle Eastern conflict and strikes in Iran have earned wrath.