Pam Bondi Faces Congressional Scrutiny Over Withheld Epstein Documents Involving Trump

Amid an ongoing investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein case, Attorney General Pam Bondi is being accused of protecting Donald Trump. Several documents with victims’ testimony were quietly removed by the DOJ to prevent scrutiny of the president.

Bondi claimed the documents did not contain anything explosive and therefore did not warrant public release. However, the resurfaced documents have caused an uproar because they contained important information and direct accusations against Trump.

The Department of Justice also claimed that these files were duplicates, adding, “15 documents were incorrectly coded as duplicative,” so they were not released.

🇺🇸 Pam Bondi, the U.S. Attorney General aligned with Donald Trump, is expected to testify under oath before Congress in proceedings related to the Trump–Epstein case. Her testimony places her under legal obligation to tell the truth, with potential legal consequences if false… pic.twitter.com/ZRplAjGbiW — WW3finalboss (@WW3finalboss) March 15, 2026

After the documents became public, lawmakers, including Democrats, accused Bondi of protecting the president. The new files, which include an FBI Form 302, contain an interview with a victim who says she was introduced to Trump through Epstein when she was a teenager. The interview describes how she was treated by Trump when they were left alone in a room.

This is not the first time Bondi has been accused of hiding things to protect Trump. Earlier, Bondi was also questioned about not implicating anyone related to the Epstein case during the congressional committee hearing. Last year, she also claimed to possess an Epstein client list, a claim she later denied.

She has been repeatedly criticized for not fulfilling her duties as attorney general and for concealing documents.

Pam Bondi, a devout Christian who previously had an illustrious career as a lobbyist paid by Qatar to put to rest those mean rumors about all the slavery and human trafficking they engage in, is now the US Attorney General, trusted with redacting Trump out of the Epstein list. pic.twitter.com/EVdSvxw2V9 — Daractenus (@Daractenus) March 14, 2026

Former CNN host Don Lemon also shared the files along with a narrative that the war with Iran started the same week the files dropped. One social media user commented, “And Epstein died 3 days after this deposition.” Many pointed out how the political circumstances, along with the ongoing war, have overshadowed these documents. Some comments called for harsher consequences, with one user advocating for capital punishment.

MAGA supporters came to the president’s defense. One wrote, “You can print up and say anything disgusting you want about our President. I don’t believe it for many reasons. Not even worth saying why with sad, sick people like you.”

Another commenter dismissed the claims and questioned the accusers’ credibility. One critic posted, “MAGAs will never believe the victims; they just will call everyone a liar.” While many are hoping for an investigation, the White House has called these allegations fabricated.