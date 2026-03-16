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Pam Bondi Faces Congressional Scrutiny Over Withheld Epstein Documents Involving Trump

Published on: March 16, 2026 at 12:17 PM ET

Many netizens believe the war is overshadowing these files, taking away attention from them.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Pam Bondi gets backlash for protecting Donald Trump
Pam Bondi made the files on Donald Trump disappear, adding there’s nothing “explosive” in them. (Image credit: Instagram/ @whitehouse)

Amid an ongoing investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein case, Attorney General Pam Bondi is being accused of protecting Donald Trump. Several documents with victims’ testimony were quietly removed by the DOJ to prevent scrutiny of the president.

Bondi claimed the documents did not contain anything explosive and therefore did not warrant public release. However, the resurfaced documents have caused an uproar because they contained important information and direct accusations against Trump.

The Department of Justice also claimed that these files were duplicates, adding, “15 documents were incorrectly coded as duplicative,” so they were not released.

After the documents became public, lawmakers, including Democrats, accused Bondi of protecting the president. The new files, which include an FBI Form 302, contain an interview with a victim who says she was introduced to Trump through Epstein when she was a teenager. The interview describes how she was treated by Trump when they were left alone in a room.

This is not the first time Bondi has been accused of hiding things to protect Trump. Earlier, Bondi was also questioned about not implicating anyone related to the Epstein case during the congressional committee hearing. Last year, she also claimed to possess an Epstein client list, a claim she later denied.

She has been repeatedly criticized for not fulfilling her duties as attorney general and for concealing documents

Former CNN host Don Lemon also shared the files along with a narrative that the war with Iran started the same week the files dropped. One social media user commented, “And Epstein died 3 days after this deposition.” Many pointed out how the political circumstances, along with the ongoing war, have overshadowed these documents. Some comments called for harsher consequences, with one user advocating for capital punishment.

MAGA supporters came to the president’s defense. One wrote, “You can print up and say anything disgusting you want about our President. I don’t believe it for many reasons. Not even worth saying why with sad, sick people like you.”

Another commenter dismissed the claims and questioned the accusers’ credibility. One critic posted, “MAGAs will never believe the victims; they just will call everyone a liar.” While many are hoping for an investigation, the White House has called these allegations fabricated.

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