Pam Bondi Slammed for Epstein Cover-Up After Andrew’s Arrest Rocks Elites

Pam Bondi faced heavy criticism on MSNBC after reports emerged that the disgraced former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had been arrested in the United Kingdom in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. This incident has led to renewed scrutiny of the Justice Department’s handling of Epstein-related records.

In response to the arrest, Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough accused the attorney general of keeping information from the public. He pointed out that she had access to the Epstein files for months, according to Raw Story.

“Just imagine what’s in those documents that Pam Bondi is holding. She wouldn’t even turn around to look at the women who said they are victims. She wouldn’t even look at them,” Scarborough said. “Can we trust Pam Bondi to give Americans information that might harm Republicans, her boss, or others in the administration?”

The arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, commonly known as Prince Andrew, was reported in Britain during ongoing investigations related to Epstein’s associates. Epstein, a convicted sex offender, died in federal custody in 2019 while waiting for trial on sex trafficking charges. His ties to politicians, business leaders, and high-profile individuals have sparked years of investigations and political discussions in the U.S. and overseas.

King Charles III publicly supported British law enforcement after the arrest of his younger brother. This support indicated that the case would proceed through the legal system in the United Kingdom.

🚨 BREAKING: The Trump regime will NOT release more Epstein files. More than 3M documents remain sealed. Pam Bondi claims the job is “done.” Thomas Massie was right: “This is The Epstein Administration.” pic.twitter.com/QNz4LfrhDR — ADAM (@AdameMedia) February 16, 2026

Scarborough described the British development as a stark contrast to the lack of accountability in Washington. “This is protection for the wealthy and powerful Republicans. That’s what’s happening here,” he said, according to Raw Story’s account of the broadcast.

He then expanded his criticism to other prominent figures linked to Epstein in past reporting. “Let’s be very clear,” Scarborough stated. “If you’re Lex Wexner, you’re free to walk. If you’re Howard Lutnick, you can lie. If you’re a Republican in Washington, DC right now, you can lie about your ties to Jeffrey Epstein and get away with it. You get away with it because there is no justice. There is no justice for Republicans regarding the Epstein files right now, because [GOP Rep] James Comer, Bondi, and everyone else is covering up.”

Bondi has not publicly responded to Scarborough’s remarks. The Justice Department has faced ongoing demands from lawmakers and survivors to release more Epstein-related materials. However, officials have cited legal limits, privacy protections, and ongoing investigations in deciding what can be disclosed.

Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in 2021 on federal sex trafficking charges and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence. Federal prosecutors have not announced new charges against other high-profile individuals linked to Epstein’s network since Maxwell’s conviction.

Andrew’s arrest is the most high-profile takedown of Epstein’s network, and it is yet to be seen which other prosecutions may follow. Scarborough’s comments mirror a growing frustration among the American public and lawmakers who believe the Justice Department has been too slow in releasing information. The DOJ has already been accused of redacting the names of Epstein associates while some of the information about the victims were accidently released.

As investigations in the United Kingdom continue, pressure is likely to persist on U.S. officials to clarify which materials remain sealed and whether further actions are being considered.