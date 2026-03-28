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Tennessee Highway Collision: School Bus Crash Leaves 2 Students Among Fatalities

Published on: March 28, 2026 at 8:45 AM ET

Two students die after a Tennessee school bus crash while other kids remain injured

Vaishnavi Sah
Written By Vaishnavi Sah
News Writer
Two middle school students killed in Tennessee school bus crash
Two middle school students killed in Tennessee school bus crash (Image via Wikimedia Commons)

A school bus containing 25 students and five adults recently collided with a Tennessee Department of Transportation dump truck and a Chevrolet Trailblazer, leaving two middle school children dead and others injured.

Officers responded to the crash around noon on March 27 near the intersection of Highway 70 and Cedar Grove, the Tennessee Highway Patrol Major Travis Plotzer confirmed in a statement to USA Today.

Among the 25 Kenwood Middle School students headed to Jackson, Tennessee, for a field trip, two were pronounced dead at the scene.

“I want to speak directly to the families of the students that we lost today: There are no adequate words we can use to ease the pain that you’re feeling right now. This is a parent’s worst nightmare,” said Plotzer during a media conference in Carroll County.

He also confirmed that while there were 25 students and five employees on the Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools bus, the Tennessee Department of Transportation dump truck contained two passengers, and the Chevrolet contained one.

“This is a bad day in Montgomery County. Prayer is absolutely needed right now,” said county Mayor Wes Golden.

Meanwhile, Montgomery County Commissioner David Shelton said, “Please join me in prayer for the families and everyone impacted by this tragic event. May the Lord of all creation be with them, and may we all comfort those who need it.”

In a Facebook post, the Tennessee Highway Patrol wrote that multiple people were “airlifted to trauma centers in Nashville and Memphis,” following the accident.

“The cause of the crash remains under active investigation. We are working to gather all facts before releasing additional details. We will provide updates as confirmed information becomes available. We are grateful to the first responders, EMS, and flight crews whose quick actions helped save lives,” the post added.

According to a Vanderbilt Health spokesperson cited by The Mirror, four people in stable condition were taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville following the incident. While another 19 people were taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County, who were evaluated and later discharged, added Kim Alexander, a spokesperson for Baptist Memorial Health Care.

“At this time, we will rely on families to determine how and when to communicate this at home. We recognize that many children may struggle with grief or uncertainty when learning about a loss. We encourage you to be attentive to your child’s emotional needs and to create space for them to express their thoughts or feelings. Our school counseling team are ready to assist and can also connect families with additional community resources if needed,” Dr. Miller, principal of Kenwood Middle School, said in a Facebook statement.

The investigation is ongoing, and Plotzer said that “it doesn’t appear that TDOT had any contributing factors to the crash.”

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