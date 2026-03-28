Inside Bill Gates’ Controversial Past —Affairs, Arrests, and Epstein Ties

Bill Gates has enjoyed enormous success, popularity, and respect because of his contributions in the field of technology. Besides being a tech mogul who became the world’s youngest billionaire at 31, Gates has also contributed to various charitable works through the Gates Foundation, which has only further strengthened his reputation.

However, like how every coin has two sides, not everything about Gates is positive. From alleged extramarital affairs to reports of yelling at employees, there have been accusations against Gates that show a different side to his personality.

Moreover, recently released documents related to Jeffrey Epstein mention his name and indicate that the two had dinner together after Epstein was convicted. Gates’ correspondence with the late s– offender affected his marriage with his now ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, and played a part in their divorce.

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Bill Gates also has a history of being arrested over traffic violations. He was arrested twice, in 1975 and 1998. He was first arrested in New Mexico for speeding and driving without a license. For his second arrest, he was driving Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s car and ran a stop sign. Gates was seen smiling in his mugshots that were taken following his arrests.

While Microsoft has come to be known as Gates’ company, he actually co-founded it along with Paul Allen in 1975. However, Allen was diagnosed with cancer and resigned from the company in 1983. Unfortunately, instead of receiving support from Gates, Allen faced criticism over his reduced productivity from both his co-founder and other Microsoft executives.

Overhearing such conversations about him, Allen could not take it anymore and, as he wrote in Vanity Fair, “Unable to stand it any longer, I burst in on them and shouted, ‘This is unbelievable! It shows your true character, once and for all.’”

Besides the treatment, Allen also faced financial unfairness as he said, “I’d assumed that our partnership would be a 50-50 proposition. But Bill had another idea.” Ultimately, the partnership came to 64-36, with Gates receiving the larger share. Eventually, Gates had apologized to Allen in a six-page letter, though that did not bring Allen back to the company.

Gates has also been accused of being an extremely demanding boss, as some Microsoft employees found it difficult to work with him during the early success days of the company. Co-founder Paul Allen appeared in an episode of 60 Minutes in 2011, where he played clips of Gates yelling at company meetings, as he was heard saying, “You never understood the first thing about this!” Allen also acknowledged that the meetings involved a lot of yelling and confirmed that the arguments would go on for hours.

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Gates apologized to his employees in a 2019 open letter, as he wrote, “When I was at Microsoft, I was tough on people I worked with. Some of it helped us be successful, but I’m sure some of it was over the top.”

Besides the professional fiascos, Gates’ personal life has also been riddled with controversies as there had been multiple affair rumors. He himself acknowledged having two affairs, as he said, “I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist.”

His confession came following his name being dropped in the Epstein files. Both these pieces of information further put a dent on his reputation, which already seems to be doing somewhat poorly following the various negative events that Gates has been involved in.