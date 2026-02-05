Bill Gates Was ‘So Cheap’ He Left Russian Mistress Broke And Couch Surfing, Jeffrey Epstein Emails Claim

Newly revealed Jeffrey Epstein files have unleashed fresh and uncomfortable allegations about billionaire tech titan Bill Gates, including claims that a former Russian girlfriend was left so short of cash she was couch surfing and unable to afford basic necessities — despite Gates being one of the richest men on the planet.

The Bill Gates accusations appear in a series of messages written by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein to Gates adviser Boris Nikolic in 2017. In the emails, Epstein referenced a woman widely believed to be Russian-born bridge player Mila Antonova, who had been romantically linked to Gates.

According to Jeffrey Epstein’s account, the woman was struggling financially and repeatedly reached out to him for help. Epstein claimed she told him she had very little money, could not afford an air conditioner, and was living on a friend’s couch. He wrote that she “really needed money” and had emailed him multiple times over the course of several months asking for assistance.

In one particularly biting message, Epstein lashed out at Bill Gates through Nikolic, describing the situation as absurd given Gates’ wealth. He said Gates’ former girlfriend was unable to afford travel expenses to attend bridge tournaments, adding that her financial state was dire despite her past relationship with the Microsoft founder.

“Your friend Bill is nuts,” Jeffrey Epstein wrote, according to the message, complaining that the woman could not afford air conditioning or travel related to her bridge career. Epstein summed up her condition bluntly, describing her as “ok, but broke.”

Epstein went even further, suggesting the story had explosive political potential. He claimed that if the details were made public, “that story would take Trump off the front pages,” an apparent reference to the media firestorm such allegations could ignite.

The email concluded with one of Epstein’s most scathing remarks, mocking Bill Gates’ alleged frugality. Jeffrey Epstein wrote that the richest man in the world was so cheap that his “former bridge girl and toy lives on a friend’s sofa,” punctuating the statement with a sarcastic “WOWO.”

The revelations have renewed scrutiny of Gates’ past association with Epstein, which Bill Gates has previously acknowledged and described as a serious error in judgment. Gates has said he regrets meeting with Epstein and has insisted the relationship ended years before Epstein’s final arrest.

The files also revive questions about Epstein’s role as a middleman between wealthy elites and young women. According to allegations cited by sources familiar with the matter, Nikolic introduced Antonova to Epstein as early as 2013. Jeffrey Epstein allegedly paid for her to take a software coding class that year, positioning himself as a benefactor.

Years later, in 2017, emails reportedly show Epstein demanding that Bill Gates reimburse him for the cost of that class, according to anonymous sources cited by the Wall Street Journal. The demand has fueled speculation that Epstein viewed his financial assistance as leverage over powerful figures in his orbit.

Bill Gates has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing related to Antonova, and the claims outlined in the emails focus on personal conduct rather than illegal activity. Still, the tone and content of Epstein’s messages have sparked backlash, with critics contrasting Gates’ carefully cultivated philanthropic image with allegations of indifference toward someone he was once close to.

As more Jeffrey Epstein-related documents continue to surface, the fallout shows no sign of slowing. For Bill Gates, the emails have reopened an old chapter he once tried to close — and placed his private decisions back under an unforgiving public spotlight.