From Bill Gates’ Alleged STD to Donald Trump Allegations, the Latest Epstein Files Drop Bombshell Revelations

The U.S. Department of Justice has released a new batch of Epstein files. The content includes a long list of prominent figures, ranging from President Donald Trump to Bill Clinton and even actor Jared Leto.

The files include emails, photos, and complaints, which once again raised serious concerns about people connected to the late financier. So far, officials have not confirmed whether all claims in the files are verified facts. Therefore, many details remain unproven allegations.

Yet, the files mentioned serious accusations against public figures like Donald Trump, who apparently forced a minor to perform oral s– on him. The complaint claims a 13 or 14-year-old girl was coerced into s–ual acts involving Trump, in New Jersey.

“The friend told Alexis that she was approximately 13-14 years old when this occurred, and the friend allegedly bit President Trump while performing oral s*x.” The complaint read. It further added, “The friend was allegedly hit in the face after she laughed about biting President Trump”.

The files also included photos and travel records connected to Bill Clinton, where he was seen standing near Epstein during international trips. One particular photo was reportedly taken during the wedding of the Moroccan King in 2002.

While the record showed contact between Clinton and Epstein, it didn’t mention any criminal activity. Meanwhile, emails in the files mentioned the Microsoft founder Bill Gates discussing his personal life and health.

One email exchange from 2013 allegedly exposed how Gates apparently caught an STD while cheating on his then-wife, Melinda Gates. “Helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of s– with russian girls”, Epstein wrote in the mail.

So far, these claims remain unverified and have not been confirmed publicly. Meanwhile, Donald Trump appeared once again in the files for his tasteless remark on his wife, Melania, after winning the election against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Epstein wrote in one of the mails, “I remember flying back with Donald on his plane the first weekend I went to visit you in Florida, was the weekend he met Melania and he kept on coming out of the bedroom saying, ‘Wow, what a hot piece of a–.’”

The files also mention Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who apparently discussed his possible visit to Epstein’s island while planning his holiday travel in 2013. An email from Musk read, “We will be in St. Bart’s. When should we head to your island on the 2nd?” It remains unknown if he managed to visit Epstein.

Another part of the files mentioned Hollywood names like Harvey Weinstein and Jared Leto. According to the FBI intake from 2019, a document accused Weinstein of s—ally assaulting a woman while Jay-Z was allegedly present at the scene.

And as for Leto, the actor unexpectedly appeared in an email sent to Epstein, which read, “Jared Leto did very well 😉 what about tomorrow’s schedule?” While the message did not explain the context, it did renew people’s attention on past s–ual misconduct claims made against Leto.

Finally, the files mentioned the Meta head Mark Zuckerberg, with whom Jeffrey Epstein apparently had dinner in the presence of other tech leaders. However, a representative for the Meta CEO later confirmed that Zuckerberg only met Epstein once at a science-related dinner and had no further contact.