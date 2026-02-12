“These Are Sick People” — Lauren Boebert Warns of ‘Torture’ Mentions in Unredacted Epstein Files

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert was among the lawmakers chosen to look at the unredacted versions of the Epstein files. Following her review, the Republican Congresswoman issued a caution to her followers about all the gory details mentioned in the documents.

The DOJ has begun allowing selected lawmakers and government personnel to look at the unredacted versions of the Epstein files at a designated facility in Washington.

Lauren Boebert was one of the reviewers who got the chance to analyze almost three million pages of the unredacted files. After the review, she took to her X account to drop hints about the content inside the documents.

Boebert revealed that there were alleged mentions of “torture” and “frequent talk of consumption.” She also found mentions of a restaurant called The Cannibal.

The U.S. Rep. wrote, “Terrifying language in the Epstein Files I viewed yesterday…The women around Epstein were also deeply involved in trafficking children.”

Lauren Boebert also claimed that Epstein was surrounded by co-conspirators, often women, who were just as much involved in trafficking children. “These are sick, sick people,” she concluded.

Terrifying language in the Epstein Files I viewed yesterday -Emails about torture

-Frequent talk of “consumption”?

-A restaurant called “The Cannibal” The women around Epstein were also deeply involved in trafficking children. These are sick, sick people.@NEWSMAX @SchmittNYC pic.twitter.com/4qHtGXGEpx — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) February 11, 2026​

In a conversation with Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt, the politician stated that it was a “difficult day.” She also revealed that the files were riddled with code words.

The consumption, she believes, is an indication of human consumption, although there were frequent talks about beef jerky. The owner of The Cannibal, according to Boebert, is also named several times in the documents.

According to the Rep., trafficking children is only a modicum of a far bigger picture. “I saw more conversations about torture, and these coded conversations still have a very clear topic,” she said.

“The torture was a big driver for them, and these were sick people doing very, very sick things…You have folks who were directly working with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell,” Boebert continued.

“A lot of women were sending emails saying ‘here’s a 10-year-old, 11-year-old, 9-year-old’, and it’s very disturbing,” she revealed.

Of all the images I’ve reviewed in the Epstein files, I didn’t see a single pizza party… — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 12, 2026

​Lauren Boebert also revealed that the unredacted documents still had missing details. “Well, unfortunately or maybe fortunately… so it’s not scarred into my being, a lot of these unredacted files that we are able to view have missing items or further redacted…a lot of the images aren’t there,” she said.

In a shocking statement, she further revealed that not all victims who came forward were innocent. “…There is a line here between victim and perpetrator that is very, very thin…Some of the individuals claiming to be victims have also been groomers themselves,” she claimed.

On her social media account, Lauren also mentioned that she didn’t see any image of a pizza party, even though the files mention pizza countless times. While the context of the word “pizza” is still not clear, it has been widely speculated that pizza is a code word for something truly sinister.