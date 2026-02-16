Newly Released Jeffrey Epstein Files Reveal His Disturbing Obsession With Ex-Girlfriend’s Teenage Daughter Who Called Him ‘Uncle’

Newly released files from the Department of Justice (DOJ) have revealed more harrowing details about the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The former resident of West Palm Beach, Florida, used his connections with global elites to commit his crimes. The new batch of documents have unearthed yet another tenet of the disgraced business financier’s life, that has rattled many.

Epstein was reportedly infatuated with the teenage daughter of one of his ex-girlfriends, who referred to him as her “uncle.” This is despite his relationship with his partner and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

Disturbing new emails decoded from the recently released batch of files have confirmed the information. The DOJ files have named a certain Celina Dubin, the daughter of Swedish model Eva Dubin. The sex offender dated Dubin back in the 1980s and 1990s. Dubin won the title of Miss Sweden and came fourth runner-up in the Miss Universe pageant in 1980.

Although Epstein publicly called Celina his “goddaughter”, it was revealed that he promised to buy her some revealing clothes when she turned 16.

The files show that Celina exchanged hundreds of messages with Epstein, whom she knew as “Uncle F.” Even though the two proclaimed to have a respectful equation, it was by 2014 that Epstein allegedly told his friends about his plans of marrying Celina, who was just 19 at that time.

A Business Insider report claims that he repeatedly mentioned to many of his friends that Celina was perhaps “the only person he wanted to marry.” However, the remark was dismissed as an offhand comment by the Dubin family. A family insider revealed that they had no idea about the seriousness of Epstein’s remarks.

Celina is currently 30 years old. She completed her graduation from Harvard in 2017. Later, she earned a medical degree from Mount Sinai and continues to be a resident doctor there. A family spokesperson told on Celina’s behalf, “There is no justification for dragging Celina into a public controversy she had nothing to do with.”

The files show that Eva invited the sex offender to her home in 2010, two years after his 2008 conviction. In one of their text messages, the Swedish model made a mention of her daughter Celina and wrote, “Come and visit next week. Celina will have five friends over.”

Two years later, it was Celina who invited her “Uncle F” for a game of lacrosse in Brooklyn. She was a high-school teenager back then. Epstein wrote to her, “It was great fun, my first game.” Celina replied, “I wish you could have come to a game where I played offense, but I’m glad you enjoyed it!!!!”

Epstein and Celina remained in contact for a couple of years, sharing text messages with one another. At one point in time, Celina considered modeling, and Epstein supplied her with contacts and arranged a photoshoot when she was 17. Celina, however, did not attend the photoshoot.

Reports further suggest that he had emailed Harvard University to help Celina gain admission. He allegedly emailed Professor Martin Nowak, asking him to help his “most favorite person in the whole world.” However, the Dubin family has denied any such interference.

The files reveal that Epstein kept a box labeled “Celina Photos” and had a Spotify playlist titled “Celina.” Additionally, he named her a beneficiary of his trust fund in 2014, but she later removed herself from the same.

The Dubin family spokesperson said, “As she has long stated, Dr. Eva Dubin was horrified by the unspeakable acts committed by Mr. Epstein. She is deeply pained that her friendship with him has dragged her children into the public eye, through no fault of their own. Dr. Dubin never witnessed, nor was she aware of, Epstein’s conduct. Had she known, she would have severed all ties immediately and never allowed him near her children.”