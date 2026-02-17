Six Of Sarah Ferguson’s Business Dealings Winding Down After Epstein Links Exposed

Six companies linked to Sarah Ferguson are being wound down, according to new filings in the UK. The developments come as renewed attention on the Jeffrey Epstein files revisits the former duchess’s past financial troubles and contact with the convicted offender. The filings show the businesses are set to be struck off the register within days unless objections are raised.

Sarah Ferguson, widely known as Fergie, is listed as director of all six companies now facing dissolution, reported the BBC. Documents submitted to Companies House indicate applications to strike off S Phoenix Events, Fergie’s Farm, La Luna Investments, Solamoon Ltd, Philanthrepreneur Ltd and Planet Partners Productions Ltd.

An application to strike off means a company will stop trading and cease to exist as a legal entity if no legal cause prevents it. Most of the firms appear to have had little recent commercial activity. Several are classified as dormant.

How can you be the director of SIX companies and still never have enough money?? 🤔#SarahFerguson#EpsteinFiles https://t.co/jvXc42Gsi9 pic.twitter.com/Xs8JCCINjK — 🍉🍋🍓 Murielle 🇫🇷 🇬🇦 💛🖤+💜 (@Mu_Ri_Elle) February 17, 2026

The timing has drawn interest because of fresh reporting tied to the Epstein files, court documents and correspondence linked to financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. Being named in those documents does not, in itself, suggest wrongdoing.

Email exchanges previously reported show Ferguson sought financial advice from “the brother I have always wished for” during a period of personal debt estimated at around £6 million. At the time, Epstein had already pleaded guilty in Florida in 2008 to soliciting prostitution from a minor and served jail time under a controversial plea deal.

In one exchange, Ferguson reportedly described feeling exhausted and under pressure. The messages highlighted the extent of her financial strain during those years.

Ferguson has faced public scrutiny before over money matters. In 2010, she was filmed in a News of the World sting operation offering access to Prince Andrew in exchange for cash — an episode for which she later apologized.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, himself stepped back from public royal duties following his association with Epstein. In 2022, he reached an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who had accused him of sexual assault. He denied the allegations.

– #SarahFerguson called Jeffrey Epstein ‘brother’ and asked him to marry her. – She offered Epstein VIP tours of Buckingham Palace. – She invited Epstein to Andrew’s 50th birthday. – She took her daughters to NYC to celebrate Epstein’s release from prison…#EpsteinFiles https://t.co/dSTRHrAQ3A pic.twitter.com/AxKHqAwD1S — 🍉🍋🍓 Murielle 🇫🇷 🇬🇦 💛🖤+💜 (@Mu_Ri_Elle) February 1, 2026

The six companies now being dissolved were set up more than a decade ago. Their listed activities range from public relations to retail and event management, though none appear to have developed a strong public profile.

Ferguson remains an active director of three other businesses registered in the UK: Ginger and Moss, a lifestyle brand selling tea and homeware; Coat, described as a motion picture production company; and Librasol, listed under artistic creation.

Late last year, official filings show she updated her registered name across the companies from “Sarah, Duchess of York” to “Sarah Margaret Ferguson.”

Corporate strike-offs are not unusual in the UK, particularly for dormant companies that no longer trade. Still, the overlap between the winding down of these firms and renewed focus on Epstein-related correspondence has placed Ferguson back in the headlines.

For years, Fergie has balanced public reinvention — children’s author, television personality, charity campaigner — with reminders of past financial missteps. The paperwork now moving through Companies House marks another chapter, this one written in administrative filings rather than royal appearances.

The companies may soon disappear from the register. The broader story — of debt, association and scrutiny — remains part of the public record.