‘Desperate’ Female Royal Begged Jeffrey Epstein for Job as ‘House Assistant’, Email Shows

Despite the heavy redactions in the Epstein files released by the Department of Justice under the Trump administration, a series of emails has been made public, which allegedly show the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, contacting the convicted offender.

It was revealed that the British Royal appealed to Jeffrey Epstein for employment during a period of serious financial difficulty. The emails are just a tiny part of the massive release that includes 3 million files of documents, images, and videos related to the late financier’s criminal network and personal communications.

According to reports published by The Mirror US, the emails date back to 2010, where Sarah Ferguson appeared asking Epstein to hire her as a house assistant, while referring to a man named Andrew, who is presumed to be her ex-husband, who repeatedly appeared in the Epstein files.

“But why I don’t understand, don’t you just get me to be your House Assistant. I am the most capable and desperately need the money. Please Jeffrey think about it. Also had David Stern down for tea yesterday with Andrew he has an update for you.” Ferguson wrote.

The email was sent to Epstein when he was under house arrest in Florida after being convicted of procuring a minor for pr–titution. So far, the message sent by a woman identified as Sarah is presumed to be none other than the Duchess of York, based on the other names mentioned in the mail, like Andrew and David Stern.

Sarah Ferguson offered a woman to Epstein. “one email from September 17, 2009, she wrote about one woman: ‘You can marry her too. She is single and [sic] a great body’. She added: ‘Ok well marry me and then we will employ her”

Sarah even offering to solicitate a woman to Epstein.… pic.twitter.com/kTIPJdX03D — Nina (@ShakeLS) February 3, 2026

Investigators have pointed to these references as part of broader scrutiny into the social and financial networks connected to the infamous financier, before and after his conviction.

Further, Epstein’s reply to the job request allegedly included the names of two women, which have been redacted in the public release, while calling them “assistants?” However, the conversation between Epstein and the woman named Sarah didn’t stop here.

Ferguson continued to ask for employment, and in one September 2010 message, she allegedly wrote asking “When are you going to employ me?” To which Epstein replied, “I will come to London in two to three weeks, we’ll talk about it.”

Other emails sent by Ferguson, between 2009 and 2010, allegedly included expressions of loyalty and affection toward Epstein. She reportedly described him as “the brother I have always wished for”, while later calling him a “legend” and proposing marriage.

“You are a legend. I really don’t have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness Xx I am at your service. Just marry me.” Sarah wrote. But despite this barrage of emails, the Duchess of York has consistently denied allegations against her.

Meanwhile, in a 2012 interview with the Evening Standard, Sarah Ferguson revealed her former association with Jeffrey Epstein, while claiming that she has distanced herself from him, and even apologized for accepting $20,000 from the s-x offender.

But then, just a month after publicly asserting she was no longer in contact with him, the Duchess of York appeared to share emails, which have now come to the spotlight, referring to Epstein as her “supreme friend”.

“I know you feel hellaciously let down by me. And I must humbly apologize to you and your heart for that. You have always been a steadfast, generous, and supreme friend to me and my family” she wrote.

It seems that even though Sarah Ferguson has repeatedly denied wrongdoing or any inappropriate relationship with Epstein, the latest document release, including her alleged emails, suggest otherwise. So far, the Epstein Files continue to be analyzed and scrutinized for a better understanding of the convicted financier, and his social circles.