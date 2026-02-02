The Epstein Files Are Back — And So Are Some Very Familiar Names

The Epstein files have been a topic of great interest and controversy for years. Many have questioned the entire release of the files containing extensive information about those involved in the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged scandal. The last, fresh batch of files was released on Jan.30, 2026.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche shared a statement about the long-awaited Epstein files. Citing the newest release of the files, he said, “Today’s release marks the end of a very comprehensive document identification and review process.”

He added that President Donald Trump, and his administration had now officially adhered to transparency and compliance with the American people.

Democrats, however, accused Trump of retaining 50% of the files. This allegation has yet to be verified. For now, let’s take a look at all the high-profile figures who’ve been mentioned in the newest release of the Epstein files:

Richard Branson:

On Sept. 11, 2013, Richard Branson emailed Jeffrey Epstein saying it was “really nice seeing you” and added that he’d love to meet again — “as long as you bring your harem.” pic.twitter.com/MZlV60GW30 — Amber Woods @ Amber Speaks Up (@AmberWoods100) January 31, 2026

Richard Branson is a renowned British mogul who reportedly owns over 40 companies in different industries across travel, photography, and even space. He’s established an empire in almost every field and turned it into a major source of profit and success for himself.

He currently owns the Virgin Group.

In the files, Branson allegedly exchanged emails with the late criminal on his island. In one of his emails from 2013, Branson apparently invited Epstein to one of his private islands and didn’t want him to come alone. In the email he wrote, “Any time you’re in the area, [I] would love to see you; as long as you bring your harem!”

Branson’s representatives from the Virgin Group company issued a statement following the leak and denied any wrongdoing on his part. They claimed he had cut ties with Epstein after his team uncovered “serious allegations” against him.

They added, saying, “Richard believes Epstein’s actions were abhorrent and supports the right to justice for his many victims.

Elon Musk:

🚨JUST IN: Elon Musk appears in the latest trove of the Epstein files. He previously denied any involvement with the pedophile. pic.twitter.com/aiYutZ6bij — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) January 30, 2026

Elon Musk’s appearance in the files might have come as a shock to many because who would’ve imagined the billionaire SpaceX CEO to appear alongside Epstein? Well, unlucky for Musk, his name did surprisingly make an appearance in the files. The document highlighted an email from December 2013.

In the email, Epstein and Musk discuss visiting the island and plans falling through due to Musk’s hectic schedule. Musk’s ex-wife, Talulah Riley, was also mentioned when discussing “ratios” at his wild party.

Reportedly, Musk wanted to let loose and was waiting to be off parental duties during Christmas. Whether or not the plan to meet and attend a wild party remains under speculation. Musk didn’t waste time addressing his ties with Epstein. On X, he pointed out his efforts for the the release of the files. He also mentioned how the email might be used to “smear his name.”

Musk also claimed that while he doesn’t care about the backlash from his name being mentioned in the files, he deeply cares about prosecuting those involved in Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s serious crimes against women.

Bill Gates:

Bill Gates Panics Over Latest Epstein Files: ‘Completely False’ – Slay News https://t.co/Dl09ppq0hk — Fedup American 🇺🇲💪 (@Fedup026) February 2, 2026

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is another shocking appearance in the last batch of the Epstein files. Gates’ involvement, according to the files, was the real bombshell.

Apart from allegedly contracting an STD from a Russian sex worker, he asked for antibiotics for his wife, Melinda Gates. And then he needed Epstein’s help in administering the drug without Melinda’s knowledge. He’s raised quite a lot of eyebrows.

A video gone viral features Gates and Epstein allegedly discussing details about a pandemic back in 2017. The truth about whether or not it was the COVID-19 pandemic or if the video was doctored remains unverified.

Conspiracy theorists online have been rampant with theories and signs addressing Gates’ alleged involvement with Epstein. Just like the others, Gates has slammed accusations against him and called them “completely absurd and false.”

Brett Ratner:

Oh Boy Melania Trump is freaking out since Brett Ratner the Director of her new Documentary which is getting released in a few days is in the Epstein files! 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/EiPvBGiurr — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) December 22, 2025

Melania movie director Brett Ratner has been in the hot seat lately after an explosive interview highlighted his demeanor on set. Ratner has been accused of sexual harassment 6 times over the last few years. Because of this, he faced major scrutiny over directing the FLOTUS Melania Trump’s movie, which was recently released.

In the Epstein files, Ratner is seen embracing a woman whose face was redacted for privacy. Ratner appeared to be cozying up next to her, just like Epstein with another woman on his arm, on a couch.

The Rush Hour director was also spotted with the late French modeling agent, Jean-Luc Brunel. The late modeling agent appeared to be shirtless while Ratner crouched beside him, smiling. Ratner has not yet commented on either of the mentions.

Other Big Names Mentioned in The Epstein Files:

The new Epstein files production features numerous allegations made against Donald Trump and others. pic.twitter.com/jfBeFlfrwd — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 30, 2026

The current president of the U.S., former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and Sarah Ferguson were some of the names whose photographs and names were linked in the files, once again. All three of them continue to deny involvement with the felon. The Trump administration continued to defend the President and deny any wrongdoing.

When Andrew and Ferguson were first mentioned, the Royal Family took serious measures, including taking away Andrew’s title as a prince. In addition to the previously named individuals, there were others mentioned.

New York Giants co-owner Steven Tisch, President of the 2028 Olympics Community Casey Wasserman, Google’s co-founder Sergey Brin, Mick Jagger, Lady Gaga, Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson, Stephen Hawking, and more are mentioned in the Epstein files.