Elon Musk Gets Defensive, Panics, and Calls for Updates on Epstein Files

Elon Musk has denied that he ever attended any Epstein parties, despite being mentioned in the emails. Documents released by the DOJ show Musk corresponded with Epstein in 2012 and 2013 about visiting the island with his former partner. Musk posted on X that the news is fake and claimed it is a smear campaign against him.

Moreover, Musk said the emails were being misinterpreted to damage his reputation and reiterated that he never attended any such parties. Last year, Musk accused Donald Trump of being named in the Epstein files before they were released. After he resigned from DOGE, he claimed the documents were not being released because Trump’s name appears in them.

Nobody has fought harder for full release of the Epstein files and prosecutions of those who abused children more than I did, knowing full well that the legacy media, far-left propagandists and those who are actually guilty would: 1. Admit nothing

2. Deny everything

3. Make… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2026

It later emerged that he was prepared to attend the party with his ex, Talulah Riley, and that they made plans in December 2013 to visit after New Year’s. Epstein asked him about the number of people coming to the island. Musk’s reply to Epstein read, “Probably just Talulah and me. What day/night will be the wildest party on =our island?”

However, Jeffrey Epstein canceled on him at the last minute due to scheduling issues. He expressed hope that they would be able to meet in the near future. Epstein wrote in an email, “I was really looking forward to finally spending some time together with just fun as the agenda. So I am very disappointed. Hopefully, we can schedule another time in the near future.”

Legacy media lies relentlessly https://t.co/jYRVtI3XOp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2026

Musk claimed he was too busy at the time to attend any of Epstein’s parties. He shared a post suggesting that he worked most weekends. He further added that he has been one of the most vocal figures calling for the release of the files and that his name is now being used as a distraction.

Musk’s daughter, Vivian Wilson, also chimed in, saying the emails were accurate. She said, “I’m just going to speak directly instead of being vague and cryptic. I can confirm we were in St Barth’s at the time specified in the emails, and therefore I believe they are authentic.”

Elon Musk wants this taken of X!! Please keep sharing it!! Musk is on the Epstein Files!! 👇 pic.twitter.com/EBnjyGbW4q — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) January 30, 2026



She added she wasn’t aware of the emails and heard it from the news like everyone else. She did call out Elon Musk on being in denial about the emails. Many social media users are not convinced by Musk’s aggressive denial either.

One user asked, “So why were you emailing about going to his island when he was convicted of child p– a few years prior?!?” Several people pointed out he was begging to visit the island, but was never successful.