Elon Musk Responds To Epstein Files Mention, Says ‘No One Pushed Harder’ To Have Docs Released

Elon Musk shared a candid response to his name being mentioned in the fresh documents related to Jeffrey Epstein‘s crimes. The newly released Epstein Files allegedly contained an email exchange between the billionaire and the disgraced financier.

Musk took to his X account on January 31, 2026, to address the resurfaced emails. “No one pushed harder than me to have the Epstein files released, and I’m glad that has finally happened,” he wrote.

“I had very little correspondence with Epstein and declined repeated invitations to go to his island or fly on his ‘Lolita Express’, but was well aware that some email correspondence with him could be misinterpreted and used by detractors to smear my name,” the Tesla CEO clarified.

“I don’t care about that, but what I do care about is that we at least attempt to prosecute those who committed serious crimes with Epstein, especially regarding heinous exploitation of underage girls,” he added.

For context, on Friday, January 30, the Department of Justice released approximately three million documents, 180,000 images, and 2,000 videos related to Epstein.

Among the materials were emails exchanged between the late s– offender and Elon Musk in both 2012 and 2013, in which the two allegedly discussed plans for Musk to visit Little Saint James, the infamous Epstein Island.

“Will be in the BVI/St Bart’s area over the holidays. Is there a good time to visit?” wrote Musk on 13 December 2013. In response, Epstein said, “Any day 1st – 8th . play it by ear if you want. always space for you.”

The Tesla founder then went on to mail Epstein multiple times to share his availability, eventually agreeing on January 2 for a possible visit, per The Guardian.

However, at the end, Epstein wrote that he had to stay in New York, and they wouldn’t be able to meet after all. “Bad news- Unfortunately , my schedule will keep me in New York . I was really looking forward to finally spending some time together with just fun as the agenda. so i am very disappointed. Hopefully we can schedule another time in the near future,” Epstein wrote.

Elon Musk has always told the truth about his interactions with Jeffrey Epstein. In a 2019 interview, Elon said, “He tried repeatedly to get me to visit his island. I declined.” More recently, responding to misleading headlines on 𝕏, he posted, “Epstein tried to get me to go… pic.twitter.com/oUbF5Nr9v9 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 31, 2026



Another email exchange from November 12 showed Epstein asking Musk about “how many people will you be for the heli to island.” In response, the SpaceX founder wrote, “Probably just Talulah and me,” further asking, “What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?”

He continued, “Do you have any parties planned? I’ve been working to the edge of sanity this year and so, once my kids head home after Christmas, I really want to hit the party scene in St Barts or elsewhere and let loose. The invitation is much appreciated, but a peaceful island experience is the opposite of what I’m looking for.”

Epstein replied, stating, “Understood, I will see you on st Barth, the ratio on my island might make Talulah uncomfortable.” Elon Musk later affirmed that “Ratio is not a problem for Talulah.”

However, on January 2, 2023, Musk emailed the late financer suggesting that the plan had to be cancelled. “Logistics won’t work this time around,” he wrote.

The 54-year-old’s response has since sparked widespread discussion among social media users, with the billionaire publicly supporting the release of Epstein files.