New revelations buried deep inside millions of previously sealed documents have exposed what may be one of the most disturbing aspects yet of the private world of Jeffrey Epstein: an alleged obsession with creating a “superior gene pool” by secretly fathering children, including at least one baby allegedly taken from a teenage victim just minutes after birth.

The allegations emerge from material scattered throughout more than three million pages of records, including a diary entry written by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims. In that entry, the woman claims she gave birth to a baby girl around 2002, when she would have been just 16 or 17 years old. She describes profound fear and revulsion at what she says was Epstein’s stated goal of impregnating her as part of a plan to engineer a “superior gene pool,” a concept she explicitly likened to Nazi-style eugenics.

According to the victim’s attorneys at Wigdor LLP, the diary was shared with federal prosecutors investigating Jeffrey Epstein and his convicted co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell. Included among the diary’s contents is a copy of a pregnancy scan dated at 20 weeks’ gestation, alongside a stark, heartbreaking line written afterward indicating the baby was gone and would not be returned.

The diary contains a graphic and traumatic account of the birth itself. The woman described intense pain, medical instruments and injections, and recalled Maxwell urging her to mentally block out what was happening. She wrote that she briefly saw the baby — describing a tiny head, limbs and movement — before the child was taken away. She later recounted hearing Maxwell in the hallway remark on the baby’s beauty.

In subsequent entries, the Jeffrey Epstein victim expressed raw anguish and confusion, writing that she could hear her newborn moments earlier and then suddenly could not. She questioned why the sounds stopped, repeatedly referring to the baby in the past tense, emphasizing that she had been alive and real. The entries reflect a mother desperately searching for answers, with no explanation given.

The woman went on to describe feeling completely dehumanized, writing that she believed Jeffrey Epstein viewed her as nothing more than property — an incubator rather than a person — and that there was “no respect” for her humanity. She described emotional detachment imposed on her and a sense that her body and life were no longer her own.

Elaborating on Epstein’s alleged genetic ambitions, the victim wrote that he attempted to normalize and justify the plan by linking it to shared activities like music and piano playing, suggesting it would result in “perfect” children. She rejected the premise, writing that the idea was deeply wrong and that the manipulation surrounding it made her resent activities she once loved.

The diary aligns with long-standing concerns about Epstein’s fixation on genetics and legacy. In 2019, The New York Times reported that Epstein had privately discussed plans with scientists to spread his DNA by impregnating women at his New Mexico ranch, framing the idea as a way to “seed” the human race.

Other documents deepen the mystery. In an email sent after Jeffrey Epstein was released from jail, Sarah Ferguson congratulated the pedophile on the birth of a “baby boy,” offering him her “love, friendship and congratulations” and saying she learned of the child from “The Duke,” widely believed to be a reference to her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Despite the claims, emails and diary entries, it has never been publicly confirmed that Jeffrey Epstein fathered any children. None were mentioned in the will he drafted shortly before his death in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Further details from the latest document release deepen concerns about an obsession by Jeffrey Epstein with genetics and control. One undated video included in Friday’s tranche appears to show a DNA paternity test resting on a table inside his seven-story New York mansion. Former associates say the financier deliberately surrounded himself with scientists and researchers, privately confiding in them about his ambition to engineer what he believed would be a superior strain of humans using his own DNA. He was known to host private dinner parties where academics mingled with attractive, college-educated women he reportedly viewed as potential mothers for his offspring.

The fixation extended far beyond reproduction. Jeffrey Epstein told at least one person he wanted his head and genitals preserved after death and quietly donated money to causes promoting transhumanism — the belief that humanity can be radically enhanced through science. Dozens of people who knew him, including a former defense attorney, later said the ideas were fueled by a thinly veiled fascination with eugenics and selective breeding. Epstein cultivated close ties with elite scientific circles and continued feeding the obsession to the end, with records showing one of his final book purchases records showing one of final book purchases was a guide titled The Formula: Unlocking the Secrets to Raising Highly Successful Children. . Those familiar with his thinking say his concept of a so-called “baby ranch” was modeled on the now-defunct Repository for Germinal Choice, a sperm bank intended to improve the human gene pool that shut down in 1999.

As more documents continue to surface, the allegations of a “super gene pool” scheme stand as one of the most horrifying chapters yet in the Jeffrey Epstein saga — suggesting his crimes were not only about exploitation, but about legacy, domination and erasing the humanity of his victims.