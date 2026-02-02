Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Had A Secret Child, Reveals Sarah Ferguson’s Email

The recently released documents related to Jeffrey Epstein‘s crimes have caused a stir. According to the release, the convicted sex offender allegedly had a secret child 15 years ago. The shocking revelation came through an email reportedly sent by Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, who was formerly known as Prince Andrew.

The email was allegedly sent on September 21, 2011. “Don’t know if you’re still on this BBM, but have heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy,” Ferguson wrote. “Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship, and congratulations on your baby boy,” she added.

Did Jeffrey Epstein Father A Secret Child? According to this email from the disgraced Duchess of York he did as she congratulated him on the birth of his baby boy 🔗Source: Jeffrey Epstein Files pic.twitter.com/IAOipasyvp — James Goddard (@JamesPGoddard90) February 2, 2026

Ferguson ended the message with “Sarah xx,” which suggests that it was indeed her. Although there is no verified information about Epstein fathering a child, if he did, the boy would be 15 years old now.

This was not the only exchange between Ferguson and Epstein, as she sent another email, lamenting the criminal’s “disappearance.” She wrote, “I did not even know you were having a baby.”

She further wrote, “It was sooooo crystal clear to me that you were only friends with me to get to Andrew.” The tone of the email suggested frustration with Jeffrey Epstein at that time. The revelation came after the Department of Justice released a series of documents related to Epstein’s crimes on Friday.

Ferguson’s name has several mentions in the documents. The documents detail her financial dealings with Epstein, as well as her request for money from him. In 2009, Sarah wrote in an email, “In just one week, after your lunch, it seems the energy has lifted. I have never been more touched by a friend’s kindness than your compliment to me in front of my girls. Thank you, Jeffrey, for being the brother I have always wished for.”

However, in another email, penned a year later, she asked the s-x offender to marry her. “You are a legend. I really don’t have the words to describe my love [and] gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me,” she wrote.

It seems like Epstein wanted Sarah to clear his name. In March 2011, he wrote in an email addressed to three people, “I think Fergie can now say, I am not a [child predator]. She was DUPED into believing false stories,” according to the BBC.

In another exchange in 2009, Ferguson asked for monetary help from Epstein after the crash of her business venture. “I urgently need 20,000 pounds ($27,521) for rent today. The landlord has threatened to go to the newspapers if I don’t pay. Any brainwaves?” she wrote.