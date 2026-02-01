Former Prince Andrew “Should Be Prepared” to Testify Before US Congress Over Epstein Files, Says Keir Starmer

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said that “anybody who has got information” regarding late s– offender Jeffrey Epstein “should be prepared to share that information in whatever form they are asked to do that,” when asked about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor being named in the newly released Epstein Files.

According to The Irish News, the UK PM, who is in Japan for a meeting with Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, said, “In terms of testifying, I have always said anybody who has got information should be prepared to share that information in whatever form they are asked to do that.”

He added, “You can’t be victim-centred if you’re not prepared to do that. Epstein’s victims have to be the first priority,” adding, “As for whether there should be an apology, that’s a matter for Andrew.”

Starmer’s remarks come amid the Department of Justice’s release of the latest batch of Epstein Files on Friday, January 30.

⚡️A new “batch” of Epstein’s files includes a photo of former Prince Andrew leaning over an unknown woman, – BBC. Among the files are also emails where Jeffrey Epstein invites Andrew to dinner with a Russian woman. From other documents, it follows that in 2010, shortly after… pic.twitter.com/jB5yhnTdu4 — BLYSKAVKA (@blyskavka_ua) January 31, 2026

One image that has drawn public scrutiny featured King Charles’ brother kneeling on all fours over a woman lying on the ground, per People Magazine.

Another image showed Andrew, who was stripped of his royal titles in October 2025, kneeling on one knee and touching a fully clothed woman’s stomach, who appeared to be lying on the ground.

Apart from images featuring Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, email exchanges between Epstein and the former Prince have also been released by the DOJ.

Prince Andrew’s email to Jeffrey Epstein offering him private time at Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/G4FlXdGu7Z — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) January 30, 2026

Epstein, who died by suicide in a jail cell in 2019, pleaded guilty in 2008 to charges of solicitation of p———– and solicitation of p———– involving a minor, receiving an 18-month sentence in a minimum-security prison.

Following his release, the disgraced financier remained under house arrest until August 2010. Weeks later, on September 27, 2010, the he allegedly emailed the former Prince asking him that he would “need private time” with him.

Epstein allegedly wrote to Andrew, listed in his contacts as “TheDuke,” saying he was in London with three women and asking if he should bring them “so as to add some life.”

In response, the former Prince invited the financer to Buckingham Palace for the meeting, allegedly writing that they would have “lots of privacy” there.

“I am just departing Scotland should be down by 1800. I’ll ring you when I get down if you can give me a number to ring. Alternatively we could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy,” Andrew allegedly wrote.

A previous release of the infamous files by the DOJ in December included a photograph of Andrew sitting alongside Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell inside the saloon at Sandringham House.

However, the 65-year-old has since denied any ties with Jeffrey Epstein. In a 2019 statement, he claimed that he met Epstein in 1999 and “saw him infrequently and probably no more than only once or twice a year”, acknowledging he “stayed in a number of his residences”.

“At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction,” the former Prince added.

​Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump also commented on the new batch of Epstein files as he flew to Florida on Saturday. “I didn’t see it myself but I was told by some very important people that not only does it absolve me, it’s the opposite of what people were hoping, you know, the radical left,” the President told reporters.