Andrew’s Epstein Emails Raise Alarming Questions About ‘Lots of Privacy’ At Buckingham Palace

The latest release of U.S. Justice Department files tied to Jeffrey Epstein has reopened one of the most sensitive questions surrounding Andrew, particularly, how close his relationship with the disgraced financier really was.

Among the millions of newly disclosed records are email exchanges that appear to show Andrew corresponding directly with Epstein in 2010, discussing a “beautiful girl” and suggesting a meeting at Buckingham Palace, according to The U.S. Sun.

The emails, which form part of the released Epstein files, go against the years of public denials from Andrew that he maintained anything more than a distant or professional connection with Epstein after the financier’s first conviction.

In one August 2010 exchange, Epstein allegedly told Andrew that he had a “friend” the duke might enjoy meeting, describing her as a 26-year-old Russian woman who was “beautiful” and “trustworthy.” Andrew’s reported reply expressed that he was interested, saying he would be “delighted to see her” and asking whether she would be bringing a message from Epstein.

Another exchange from the same period appears to show Andrew inviting Epstein to his home, revealing the nature of their friendship after Epstein asked for private time with him. “Alternatively we could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy,” the former duke wrote. The messages suggest Epstein was already in London at the time.

The messages are worthy of attention not just for its tone, but for its timing. The emails are dated years after Epstein had been convicted in Florida and after Andrew has repeatedly said he ended contact with him.

@BBC Can you cross reference the dates of these emails to the Epstein flight logs to the UK you have and figure out if girls were trafficked inside Buckingham Palace to service Prince Andrew and Epstein? @RoyalFamily @KensingtonRoyal https://t.co/J1ivGXPCas — Suz (@soozlebug) January 30, 2026

The files also include earlier emails between Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell and an account identified as “The Invisible Man,” which may belong to Andrew. In those messages, Maxwell refers to “Andrew,” mentions his former wife Sarah Ferguson, and discusses family holidays, reinforcing suspicions about the sender’s identity.

One 2002 exchange shows Maxwell suggesting time on “the Island,” widely understood to be Epstein’s private Caribbean property, before reassuring Andrew that spending time with “Sarah and the kids” would be acceptable instead. In another follow-up email, Maxwell joked that “the five redheads” would “have to play with ourselves” after Andrew declined the visit.

Andrew has consistently denied any criminal wrongdoing and has rejected allegations that he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre when she was a teenager trafficked by Epstein. He settled a civil lawsuit with Giuffre in 2022 without admitting liability.

You know what I always found weird? Assuming Jeffrey Epstein was the one who took the photos, why did Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton look so nonchalant? Neither of them look caught off guard by the camera. pic.twitter.com/KtnPhsYY1L — Lori Love (@thereallorilove) January 11, 2026

Epstein died in a New York jail in 2019 while he was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide. Since then, many document releases have continued to expose the scope of his connections with powerful figures across politics, business, and royalty.

The newly released cache is part of what U.S. officials say will be the final government disclosure related to Epstein, comprising millions of pages, thousands of videos, and hundreds of thousands of images.

For Andrew, the emails add to a growing body of evidence that complicates his claim that Epstein was merely a business associate and acquaintance in his life. With each document release, the distance Andrew once insisted upon appears harder to maintain.