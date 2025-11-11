Celebrity

Ex-Prince Andrew’s Freedom at Risk as Epstein Scandal Continues to Haunt Him After Title Loss

Published on: November 11, 2025 at 5:02 AM ET

After being stripped of his royal title, Prince Andrew now faces dangers that could land him in jail.

Former Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein
Former Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein. (Cover image source: Wikimedia Commons/Titanic Belfast)

The former Prince Andrew has more to be afraid of than just losing his royal titles. RadarOnline reveals that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor can apparently lose his freedom and be sent to jail directly.

It hasn’t been long since Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal titles, and new dangers seem to be on the way. Plain old Andrew is now open to criminal charges over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Insiders claim that he could even be kicked out of England.

Currently, Andrew is under investigation by the London police for a series of possible offenses. The accusations also include him sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre when she was a minor. “Andrew is going to be charged with various public offenses and misconduct in public office… he’ll probably go to jail,” said historian Andrew Lownie, author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York. “The case against him is pretty clear… he’s toast.”

However, it’s not the sexual assault charges that might take him down. “He won’t go down for trafficking,” Lownie continued. “It will be for financial impropriety.” Andrew served as trade envoy for the U.K. from 2001 until 2011.

During that period, the prince came into contact with powerful figures in countries such as Kazakhstan, Laos, and Libya. It has also been found that during those trips, the 65-year-old would intentionally avoid setting up shop at British embassies. He would instead opt for five-star hotels away from everyone’s eyes, where he could spend lavishly on food, accommodation, and private entertainment.

Investigators claim that he would entertain different s– workers and engage in shady backroom transactions with foreign businesses during these trips. For instance, NewsNation reports that during a trip to Kazakhstan in 2007, he sold Sunninghill Park, a 12-bedroom country mansion close to Windsor, Berkshire, to a businessman from Kazakhstan for $18 million. That was $5 million more than its current value.

The former prince has faced extreme criticism for his association with Epstein. There’s a renewed public anger after the publication of Guiffre’s popular memoir, Nobody’s Girl. A source said, “Andrew’s in a very precarious position now. Without the protection his royal titles gave him, he’s more wide open to legal action.

“The Palace has clearly distanced itself, and he’s been left to deal with the fallout over his links to Epstein alone. He is a sitting duck for law enforcement and very vulnerable. He should be getting a top legal team in place now.”

King Charles III had announced, “Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of ‘Royal Highness’ and the titular dignity of ‘Prince.” Buckingham Palace had declared that the censure was “deemed necessary” considering the controversy surrounding the royal’s contact with Epstein.

Another royal source said, “Andrew has never been this exposed, both legally and in the public eye. His title once gave him a degree of protection, but that safety net has vanished.

“If authorities in the U.S. or U.K. uncover new evidence, he’ll be under huge pressure to answer for it just like anyone else,” the source further added.

