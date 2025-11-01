Could Prince Andrew End Up Behind Bars? Royal Expert Spills the Truth

Prince Andrew, who’s now just Andrew after King Charles III stripped him of his royal titles and evicted him from the royal lodge, may end up in jail soon, according to a royal expert. Andrew’s links to Jeffrey Epstein and alleged abuse against several young women, including Virginia Giuffre, generated too much bad press for the royals.

So King Charles had to remove his royal title, saying, “This was the most dangerous moment in royal history for 100 years.” Andrew Lownie, who’s a royal expert having written several books on the royal family, told USA TODAY, “Here was a royal who was corrupt and who was supported by the institution itself. And the public was absolutely furious.”

With the ongoing investigation, the story isn’t over for Andrew and his ex-wife. Lownie has predicted that the former prince will be investigated since the public wants the authorities to investigate him properly.

He added, “There’s also his attempt to basically influence a government official by trying to smear Virginia Giuffre.” Andrew had asked his bodyguard to investigate Giuffre after her allegations.

Prince Andrew stripped of all titles. King Charles formally removes Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Done with immediate effect. He will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. Also, he’s kicked out of Lodge too. pic.twitter.com/JA3XpBLzxE — Dina Shakti 🇬🇧 🇱🇰 (@Dina_Shakti) October 30, 2025



Andrew was responsible for giving Giuffre’s date of birth, U.S. social security number and suggesting she had a criminal record to the British police. Apart from s– offender accusation his misconduct could also result in life imprisonment.

When asked if Andrew could go to jail, Lownie said,” If the authorities properly investigate him, there’s a good chance charges will be brought and he may well be found guilty and go to prison.”

He said it’s very likely that he will be in prison although it’s rare for British royals to be even accused or convicted of crime. Princess Anne, Andrew’s sister, was the first royal convicted in 2002 after her dog bit two children.

Titles can’t protect anyone from accountability. Prince Andrew must face investigation in the UK & US. For too long, power & privilege shielded him while survivors carried the trauma. No more cover-ups. No more protection for the powerful. Justice for survivors everywhere. pic.twitter.com/R717ciINO7 — Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) October 31, 2025



She pleaded guilty and paid a fine. Lownie also implied that the iUS authorities could investigate Andrew since he has broken the law on multiple occasions; however, it totally depends on the DOJ if they want to take the case.

Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, is also under the radar for running PR to clean up his image. Moreover, an email reveals that she stayed with Epstein in one of his flats. However, their relationship has been ignored as all attention was on Andrew. So she could also face legal consequences if investigated thoroughly. She may have been a witness to what was going on during that time.