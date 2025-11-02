With Prince Andrew Stripped of His Titles, What’s Really Next for His Ex-Wife and Their Daughters?

Many would assume that Sarah Ferguson has lost her royal title after her divorce from Prince Andrew. However, in reality, that is not the case. Fergie, as she is better known, tied the knot to a British Royal Family member in 1986. On their wedding day, she received the title of Duchess of York from Queen Elizabeth, as her husband earned the title of Duke. For the unversed, the title is bestowed upon the second son of a sovereign.

In 1988, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Princess Beatrice, and in 1990, their second daughter, Princess Eugenie, joined the family. However, just two years later, Prince Andrew and Fergie separated, and in 1996, they formally divorced. Despite an end to their married life, the pair remained as close as before, even living together at the Royal Lodge estate near Windsor Castle.

Curiosity surrounding Fergie, now the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, was reignited after the Prince gave up his royal titles. On October 17, 2025, he declared that he would stop using the royal titles once bestowed upon him, as the “continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family.”

Prince Andrew will be stripped of his “Prince” title and shown the door at Royal Lodge. This is a huge victory for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and his network of predators. Andrew has shamed the Royal Family and disgraced Britain. He is a vile and despicable man. pic.twitter.com/Pnu9e06p6g — Nicholas Lissack (@NicholasLissack) October 30, 2025

According to People, his ex-wife will continue to use the name Sarah Ferguson, as she has for many years. However, she will no longer use her Duchess of York title in any official capacity. However, she was allowed to do so even after the divorce. Remember how Princess Diana became Diana, Princess of Wales, after her divorce from Charles? Similarly, Sarah also retained her Duchess of York title following her divorce. This was due to the Royal styling that dictates that former wives of sons can keep their courtesy title by placing their first name before it.

In August 1996, Queen Elizabeth introduced a new royal styling decree. “The Queen has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm dated 21st August 1996, to declare that a former wife (other than a widow until she shall remarry) of a son of a Sovereign of these Realms, of a son of a son of a Sovereign and of the eldest living son of the eldest son of The Prince of Wales shall not be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of Royal Highness,” read the statement.

Royal Correspondent @CameronDLWalker discusses Sarah Ferguson’s decision to drop her Duchess title, after a series of charities disassociated themselves from her over her association with Jeffrey Epstein, as Prince Andrew makes the same decision. pic.twitter.com/oos53qR7Xf — GB News (@GBNEWS) October 17, 2025

At that time, both Diana and Sarah lost their HRH (Her Royal Highness) titles, though their children retained theirs. Similarly, although Andrew has decided to give up his royal titles, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will not be affected. Although they are not full-time working royals and have private careers, they both retain their “princess” titles.