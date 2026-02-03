“The brother I have always wished for” — Documents Reveal Sarah Ferguson’s Alliance with Epstein

Financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the former Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, shared a special bond. The recent batch of Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice takes a deep dive into their relationship. Sarah reportedly referred to Jeffrey as “the brother I have always wished for.”

​

The friendship was beneficial for both, with Jeffrey using Sarah Ferguson to vindicate his reputation and aiding her financially in return. They exchanged emails frequently. In one of the emails, Sarah asked the late offender to help her with £20,000 for her rent. “The landlord has threatened to go to the newspapers if I don’t pay. Any brainwaves?”

🔴 Former Duchess of York apparently waited less than a week to see paedophile, who was on house arrest Read the full story below 🖇️https://t.co/THmfB1bmlA pic.twitter.com/4fdN4rfxJj — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 2, 2026

In one of the emails from 2009, Sarah discussed with Jeffrey about the business prospects of her brands and her books. An email from the same year revealed that having lunch with him “lifted’ her energy. A lunch was organized for Sarah, her daughter, and Jeffrey. “I have never been more touched by a friend’s kindness than your compliment to me in front of my girls,” she wrote in one of her emails.

​

She called him a “legend” and mentioned how much she appreciated him, asking him to marry her jokingly, “Xx I am at your service . Just marry me.”​

Sarah Ferguson allegedly told Jeffrey Epstein, she was waiting for her 19 or 20-year-old daughter, Eugenie, to come back from a “shagging weekend” in 2010. pic.twitter.com/DLjjNmOMLb — grizzy (@Furbeti) January 31, 2026

Between 1999 and 2007, Epstein was accused of abusing teenage girls. He escaped federal s– trafficking charges and was sentenced to 18 months in prison on the charges of soliciting prostitution from someone under the age of 18. However, he ended up staying in jail for only 13 months.

​

An email, dated 14 June 2009, from Sarah Ferguson reads, “I need to ask you how I start The Mothers Army company so it can be commercial, how do I do that? Can you help me?”

On 26 June 2009, she writes, “I am alive… yes I did go to the first lady, and she loved the Mothers Army. I am going to call you later, Love you.”

​

Along with Sarah Ferguson, her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, come up several times in the documents. In July 2010, Epstein asked ‘if they are ready to say hello’, The Independent reported.

​

Epstein mentioned Sarah Ferguson again in March 2011. The recipient is Epstein’s publicist at the time, Mike Sitrick. Epstein wrote, “I think Fergie can now say, I am not a pedo…She was DUPED into believing false stories.”

Ferguson emailed him again around the same time, assuring him she would never call him a pedo and that she needed to speak up to protect her image. A separate email from Epstein suggests that he had been helping her financially for almost 15 years. Epstein was close to the British Royal Family, who gave him access to British high society.