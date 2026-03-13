2017 Email Between Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein Does Not Prove COVID-19 Was Planned: Fact-Checkers

An email that linked Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein to the COVID-19 pandemic has officially been debunked. The email was part of millions of files that were released earlier this year by the Department of Justice (DOJ), in connection to the Epstein case.

Multiple social media users had previously linked Epstein and Gates as co-conspirators of the pandemic. This sparked conspiracy theories about COVID-19 being a planned event by those power and influence. However, AFP has debunked these theories as it found no verified evidence to support the claims.

Citing an Indonesian fact-checking outlet, AFP has debunked the claims. According to reports by the outlet, “There is no evidence of planning for the Covid-19 pandemic.” This was in reference to the alleged pandemic simulation that took place months before the virus was first reported.

In 2017, Bill Gates discussed plans for “pandemic simulation[s]” with Jeffrey Epstein. An email describing the idea referenced proposed projects such as simulated outbreak scenarios, expanded health-data infrastructure, and neurotechnology research potentially useful to… pic.twitter.com/a1k4gantyp — AF Post (@AFpost) February 1, 2026

Reputed immunologists and disease experts have also cross-verified the claims of the publication. This comes after a Sri Lankan post linked the late sex offender and Gates to having pre-planned the pandemic. The pandemic was responsible for the deaths of millions across the world.

The email records an exchange between Epstein, Gates and his long-time associate Larry Cohen. Gates and Cohen have been reportedly associated with each other for years. Cohen is currently a top advisor to Gates’s investment company Gates Ventures.

In the email, Epstein expresses his interest in the details of a “strain pandemic simulation.” But what exactly is it? According to the National Institute of Health website, it is a tool used to study different viruses and how they spread in a population. COVID-19 is one example.

The tool helps medical workers prepare in the case of an actual pandemic. Such a simulation was conducted in 2019 under the name of ‘Event 201,’ according to reports by the publication.

US Congressman @RonJohnsonWI alleges that covid was “pre-planned by an elite group of people. Event 201”. In reference to the John’s Hopkins Center tabletop exercise with the WEF and the Gates Foundation. pic.twitter.com/x6px7nWG5E — healthbot (@thehealthb0t) February 28, 2026

Event 201 was tied to the World Economic Forum and also involved Gates’ nonprofit, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The simulation was designed to study how the attendees would respond.

It modeled a hypothetical pandemic situation. Those present were entrepreneurs, healthcare workers and even government officials.

After conspiracy theories alleging that the pandemic had been pre-planned began to surface, officials involved in Event 201 spoke out. A Gates Foundation spokesperson even sent an email to AFP on March 9, denying any such planning.

It read, “It was a preparedness exercise, not prediction, and was not based on the novel virus that emerged in 2019.” Medical representatives of Johns Hopkins also confirmed that Event 201 served to “highlight preparedness and response challenges” in the event of a pandemic.

Bill Gates calls his time with Epstein a mistake but insists he never went to the island. Melinda left their marriage because she clearly saw something different. You don’t divorce a billionaire over a bad business meeting. Bill’s panicking because the truth is catching up. pic.twitter.com/vQGp8r8RTy — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) February 4, 2026

Gates has firmly denied any pre-planning when it comes to the pandemic, and also continues to deny any connection with Epstein’s criminal activities.