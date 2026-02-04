“Absolutely Absurd” — Bill Gates Responds After Epstein Files Make Shocking STD Claims

Bill Gates is pushing back after the latest release of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents. They have shed light on his past association with the disgraced financier and also included some of the most horrific yet unverified claims.

In newly unsealed Department of Justice (DOJ) files, draft emails written by Epstein in 2013 show that the Microsoft co-founder arranged extramarital sex through Epstein. After that, he, according to that email, contracted a sexually transmitted disease (STD) and even asked for antibiotics to secretly give to his then-wife, Melinda French Gates.

Now, Bill has called the claims “absolutely absurd and completely false.”

The documents were released as part of a more than three-million-page trove under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and are not emails sent to Bill himself. Instead, they are likely notes that Epstein wrote to himself so that he could send them to a Gates Foundation employee named “Boris” after a dispute. There is no corroborating evidence in the files to support these assertions.

And now we know why. “Bill Gates was actively meeting with Senators about preventing the release of the Epstein’s Island List…” pic.twitter.com/BWfENaDapP — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) December 22, 2025

Gates’ spokesperson told Business Insider that the emails reveal far more about Epstein than about Gates, as they only prove “Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship (…) and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame.”

It has been years since Gates publicly acknowledged meeting Epstein several times after they were first introduced in 2011. He has repeatedly described these encounters as a serious mistake. In his first interview since the latest files dropped, Gates told Australia’s 9News that he regrets “every minute” he spent with Epstein.

“I was foolish to spend time with him,” Gates said.

Gates has now openly challenged the public that they will see that the relationship had “nothing to do with that kind of behavior” once more files are out. The 70-year-old has been saying similar things since Epstein’s 2019 death by suicide in federal custody. He has also claimed that they only had dinners and talked about philanthropy, and that he never visited Epstein’s private island.

However, Melinda has said that her ex-husband’s ties to Epstein contributed to the breakdown of their marriage. In a 2022 CBS interview, she confirmed that news of Gates’ meetings with Epstein played a role in her decision to seek divorce counsel in 2019. The couple took a couple more years to finally get their divorce in 2021 after 27 years of marriage.

Speaking about the latest revelations, Melinda described the period as “very, very painful,” while her focus remains on the women harmed by Epstein. “I (…) look at those young girls and say, ‘My God, how did that happen to those girls?’” she said.

Melinda Gates responds after Epstein Files suggest Bill Gates got an STD from “Russian girls” and planned to secretly medicate her. NPR: “The emails in the files suggest that Bill Gates had additional affairs and that he tried to get medication to treat a sexually transmitted… pic.twitter.com/gF1jRJyRb5 — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 3, 2026

These allegations are part of a broader document dump that includes names like those of former Prince Andrew and Elon Musk, etc. Many appear only in emails, contact lists, or photos, and most have not been accused of wrongdoing.

Plus, the DOJ has cautioned that some material in the files may be false information.